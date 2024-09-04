Real Madrid have identified arguably Manchester City's best player as their top transfer target next summer

The Spanish giants consider the star midfielder their priority target as they gradually build a new-look Galactico team

Carlo Ancelotti's side are bent on improving their midfield after key additions to their attack this transfer window

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on acquiring a top-tier midfielder next summer as they look to rejuvenate their squad.

With the club focusing on refreshing its ageing core, attention has shifted from the attack to the heart of the team: midfield.

After the departure of midfield maestro Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of last season following Euro 2024, Los Blancos have yet to adequately fill the void left by his absence.

While the offensive line, featuring stars like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo de Goes, Kylian Mbappé, and Jude Bellingham, has shown promise, the lack of depth and experience in midfield has been a glaring issue.

Real Madrid set sights on Man City's Rodri

According to Diario AS, the Spanish giants have identified Manchester City's Rodri as their primary target to bolster the midfield next summer.

The 28-year-old has been a linchpin for both City and Spain, playing a crucial role in La Roja's Euro 2024 triumph and being a strong contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or alongside Vinicius and Bellingham.

What's Rodri's current contract situation at Man City?

Rodri's current contract with Manchester City runs until 2027, but negotiations for a new deal have reportedly stalled, leaving the door open for a potential move to the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid is keen to capitalise on this uncertainty, as the midfielder's agent has a close relationship with the club's hierarchy.

According to Tribuna, the same agent also represents Raul, the legendary striker who currently manages Real Madrid Castilla, further strengthening the connection.

What will Rodri add to Madrid?

As Madrid looks to address its midfield concerns, securing Rodri would not only fill the void left by Kroos but also add a player with the defensive solidity and vision needed to complement its evolving attacking quartet.

Real Madrid fans cry for Toni Kroos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's shaky start to their La Liga campaign has prompted fans to call for Toni Kroos's steadying presence.

The team’s imbalance has been a major factor in their struggles, leading fans to express their longing for Kroos, who retired after Germany’s quarter-final exit at Euro 2024.

