Bruno Fernandes has opened up about Manchester United's chances of winning the Premier League

The United captain has urged fans to tamper their expectations despite their foray into the transfer market

He, however, reckons that Erik ten Hag's charges will be able to challenge for the top four positions

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes recently shared his candid thoughts on the club's prospects of clinching the Premier League title this season.

United has stumbled out of the gates, managing only one win in their first three matches of the 2024/25 campaign.

Bruno Fernandes claims Manchester United is not "ready" to win the Premier League. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse and Chris Lee - Chelsea FC.

Their season opener, a hard-fought victory, gave fans hope, but that optimism quickly faded after consecutive losses, culminating in a humbling 3-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, per NBC Sports.

The loss has intensified scrutiny on Erik ten Hag's squad, especially after a summer of significant transfer activity aimed at revamping the team.

Fernandes 'dismisses' United's Premier League chances

When asked about United’s chances of winning the Premier League, Fernandes offered a realistic assessment.

Speaking to DAZN in Portugal, as quoted by Goal, he admitted, "Yes, I am perfectly aware that this Manchester United is not ready to win the Premier League."

He elaborated on the team's current ambitions, explaining, "We are, indeed, fighting for the title with the concrete and real objective of trying to finish in the top four, in the places that give access to the Champions League.

"But there is still a lot to improve for the greater objective and for my dream, which is to one day win this championship."

Fernandes’ comments reflect a measured approach, acknowledging the challenges the squad faces while maintaining a long-term vision for success.

What's next for Bruno Fernandes?

Currently, on international duty, Fernandes will aim to help Portugal kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign with positive results against Croatia and Scotland.

Ronaldo aims a subtle dig at Man United boss

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Erik ten Hag and Manchester United endured a humiliating defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford over the weekend.

The manager faced intense criticism, with some fans even calling for his dismissal due to yet another disappointing start to the season.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly took a subtle dig at the Dutchman while on international duty.

