Papa Kwesi Nduom Directly Calls Out Kurt Okraku over GFA's Conflict of Interest

Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum believes the conflict of interest at the GFA must be eliminated to help improve Ghana football

Nduom’s comments ignite a broader conversation about the need for structural reforms within the Ghana FA

GFA President Kurt Okraku is also the board chairman of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC

Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum, a former presidential candidate and owner of a Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks, has raised serious concern over potential conflicts of interest in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as he scrutinizes the role of its president, Kurt Okraku.

Nduom, who once unsuccessfully contested to be Ghana's president, argues that the people who manage the affairs of Ghana football should not own football clubs themselves, as it could compromise the integrity of the sport and lead to questionable decision-making.

Papa Kwesi Nduom, the owner of Elmina Sharks raises concerns regarding GFA President Kurt Okraku's conflict of interest in Ghana football. Image credit: Kurt Okaku (Facebook) and Graphic Online

The GFA, the governing body responsible for managing and promoting football in Ghana, has long been a topic of debate among the country's football community.

Kurt Okraku's conflict of interest

While its primary role is to ensure that football is played in a fair and transparent manner, questions have often asked regarding the potential for conflicts of interest when individuals within the Ghana FA are involved in the direct ownership and running of football clubs.

Kurt Okraku, who has been GFA president since October 2019, doubles as the board chairman of Dreams FC, a position he had held since January 2009 per his LinkedIn profile. Some executive council members of the association are also involved with other teams.

Ndoum was speaking to Joy Sports and claimed this situation should not happen as it undermines the credibility and integrity of GFA's administration of the country's favourite game.

''The people who run the league, there is conflict of interest. Why should an owner of a team be president of the GFA? Why should an owner of a team be a vice-president of the GFA?'', he quizzed.

Decline of Ghana football

The comments come amid the widespread discussion about the deterioration of Ghana football across all fronts following the death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, commonly known as Pooley.

The passionate Kotoko fan was stabbed to death in Nsuatre during a GPL games between Nsoatreman FC and the Porcupine Warriors on February 2.

For some quite some years now, the GFA has been accused of of financial mismanagement, underperformance by the national team, and dwindling interest in the Ghana Premier League.

''The GFA must make everybody safe. They must make the games entertaining. They must also pay the referees appropriately and pay everybody well, not just take FIFA money, and go rest somewhere.'', the former CPP flagbearer added.

While the Ghana Football Association has taken steps in recent years to enhance its governance and operations, including the introduction of reforms following a corruption scandal in 2018 by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, it is certain that much more remains to be done to return Ghana soccer to greater heights.

As the argument continues, it remains to be seen whether the Kurt Okraku-led GFA will heed calls for greater separation of powers or if the status quo will persist.

