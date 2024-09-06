Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name further in the sands of time after reaching 900 career goals

The 39-year-old has since received congratulatory messages, including from his former club, Real Madrid

Interestingly, Guinness World Records appeared to have crowned the Portuguese as the football GOAT

Real Madrid has joined the chorus of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo following his incredible achievement of reaching 900 career goals.

Ronaldo added yet another chapter to his illustrious career by scoring the decisive second goal in Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia in their UEFA Nations League opener.

Real Madrid congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on the occasion of reaching 900 career goals. Photos by DeFodi Images and Carlos Rodrigues - UEFA.

Ronaldo becomes first player to score 900 goals

Ronaldo’s goal, a well-timed volley from a Nuno Mendes cross in the 34th minute, not only sealed the victory but also marked a personal milestone.

With this strike, he became the first footballer to score 900 goals for club and country, CNN reports, further cementing his status as one of the game’s greatest.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion, sprinting to the corner with his arms spread wide before dropping to his knees, visibly moved by the magnitude of the moment.

Ronaldo's 900 goals vs other greats

His tally of 131 goals for Portugal extends his record as the highest scorer in international men's football, while the remaining 769 goals were amassed across his storied club career.

In terms of context, Ronaldo’s remarkable achievement puts him ahead of his longtime rival Lionel Messi, who sits second with 842 goals, and Brazilian icon Pele, who holds third place with 765 goals, according to ESPN.

Beyond this latest feat, Ronaldo also holds numerous other records, including being the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 141 goals.

Real Madrid congratulates Ronaldo

Real Madrid, where Ronaldo enjoyed his most prolific years, scoring 450 of his 900 goals, was quick to honour their former star.

The club acknowledged his monumental achievement in a heartfelt message on its official X page.

"Another historic milestone: 900 goals in the professional career of one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football. Congratulations, dear and admired Ronaldo," the statement read.

"Real Madrid and the Madrid fans are always proud of you."

Guinness World Records 'choose' Ronaldo as GOAT

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Guinness World Records (GWR) appeared to weigh in on the GOAT debate after Cristiano Ronaldo reached another remarkable milestone.

Responding to a BBC post about Ronaldo's 900-goal achievement, GWR used a simple yet powerful GOAT emoji, hinting that the Portuguese legend might truly be considered the greatest footballer of all time.

