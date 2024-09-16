The Champions League represents the pinnacle of club football, a stage where many footballers aspire to shine.

Yet, only a select group—often the very best—manage to not only play but also lift the coveted trophy.

While goalscoring is widely seen as football's toughest skill, often earning strikers and wingers Ballon d'Or honours, the role of playmakers in creating goals deserves just as much praise.

It's the vision and precision of the playmakers, delivering those game-changing passes, that make a goal truly special.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top assist providers in Champions League history from its reformatting in 1992 to the 2024/25 season.

Players With the Most Champions League Assists

6. Xavi Hernandez – 30 assists

Though Xavi's managerial success in Europe has been limited, his brilliance as a player for Barcelona cannot be overstated.

A midfield maestro, he was the heart of one of Europe’s all-time greatest teams.

Over 767 appearances for Barcelona, Xavi’s sharp footballing mind and impeccable passing ability made him indispensable, contributing 213 assists in his career, with 30 coming in the Champions League.

5. Ryan Giggs – 31 assists

Ryan Giggs’ longevity gave him ample opportunity to shine, with 145 Champions League appearances, all for Manchester United.

The Welsh winger played a pivotal role in two Champions League titles (1999, 2008) and remains a beloved figure at Old Trafford. His 31 assists in Europe are a testament to his consistent quality over a career spanning decades.

4. Neymar – 33 assists

Neymar was instrumental in Barcelona’s treble-winning 2014/15 season, dazzling fans in both La Liga and the Champions League.

The Brazilian’s flair and creativity saw him rack up 33 assists on Europe’s grandest stage.

Despite now playing for Al-Hilal, at 32, he remains the youngest player on this list and could potentially make a return to Europe before his career ends.

3. Angel Di Maria – 39 assists

Angel Di Maria’s creativity has been unmatched across his stints in some of Europe’s top leagues, with his 39 assists putting him just behind Messi on this list.

Having played for clubs like Real Madrid, PSG, and Juventus, Di Maria’s longevity and adaptability have been key to his success. With a few more seasons left at 36, he could surpass even Messi's tally.

2. Lionel Messi – 40 assists

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever, may have to settle for second place in the Champions League assists chart.

His tally of 40 assists, amassed during his glittering career at Barcelona and PSG, speaks to his unmatched playmaking ability. Now at Inter Miami, it's unlikely his Champions League assist count will grow further.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 42 assists

Known as "Mr. Champions League," Cristiano Ronaldo not only holds the record for the most goals but also the most assists in the competition with 42.

His ability to both score and create on the biggest stage is part of his legendary status.

Although he now plays outside Europe, his legacy in the Champions League is cemented, though others on this list may challenge his assist record soon.

Source: AFP