Vinicius Junior Faces Growing Concerns as Support Within Real Madrid Wanes
- Vinicius Junior's attitude has faced scrutiny, with some at Real Madrid raising concerns about his focus and dedication to the team
- The Brazilian winger reportedly feels that his only source of protection at Real Madrid comes from manager Carlo Ancelotti
- Vinicius made a significant impact in Real Madrid's recent 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad, scoring one of the crucial goals
Vinicius Junior's commitment has reportedly come under scrutiny by some at Real Madrid, even after he found the net again in the victory over Real Sociedad.
The Brazilian showcased his talent by scoring in Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday.
However, behind the scenes, things may not be as positive, with reports indicating that he is losing backing from within the club.
Growing concerns about Vinicius at Real Madrid
Journalist Anton Meana reports that some within Los Blancos have questioned Vinicius' commitment, suggesting that his focus isn't entirely on football.
As the Brazilian gains recognition as a budding fashion icon, it seems that his extracurricular pursuits are causing concern among the club's hierarchy.
The situation has escalated to the point where Vinicius feels that his only ally in Madrid is manager Carlo Ancelotti.
The Italian manager has repeatedly defended Vinicius amid criticism, but the winger currently feels a lack of support from others.
What’s next for Vinicius?
Vinicius, who faced backlash for his celebration following his goal against Real Sociedad, will take the field on Tuesday as Real Madrid begins its Champions League title defence at home against VfB Stuttgart.
