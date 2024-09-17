Rodri has hinted that footballers could soon take drastic measures over demanding football schedule

The Manchester City star, who played over 60 games last season, suggests players are being pushed to the wall

Meanwhile, he has been backed by head coach Pep Guardiola to clinch the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo Cascante, simply known as Rodri, has voiced strong concerns over the increasingly demanding football schedule, suggesting that players might soon be forced to take drastic action.

With the growing number of matches, Rodri hinted that a player strike could be on the horizon if things don’t change.

Manchester City's Rodri has hinted that footballers could soon embark on strike in protest of the increasingly demanding schedule. Photo by Neal Simpson/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri laments about busy schedule

Rodri’s comments come as City prepares to face Inter Milan in the Champions League, which now features an expanded format, adding at least two additional games before the knockout rounds.

Moreover, City’s involvement in the newly revamped FIFA Club World Cup, set to feature 32 teams next summer, piles on even more fixtures.

How many games did Rodri play last season?

Having endured an exhausting 63 appearances last season for both club and country, per the Football Arena.

The Euro 2024 winner believes that the strain on top-level players is becoming unsustainable.

Rodri hints players could go on strike soon

Rodri, known for his tireless work rate in the middle of the park, expressed the frustration many players feel about the ever-growing demands placed on them.

He hinted that players may be left with no alternative but to act in protest.

The 28-year-old openly discussed the idea of players "downing tools" if the schedule continues to escalate.

“We are nearing that point,” Rodri said, as quoted by Goal.

“It’s not just my view; if you ask any player, they will agree. This is not just the opinion of Rodri—it’s a general concern among all players.

If this situation persists, there will come a time when we have no choice but to act. We’re the ones suffering on the pitch.”

The increased number of fixtures raises the risk of burnout, which could significantly impact both individual performances and the team’s overall cohesion as they chase domestic and international glory.

Rodri backed to win Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola endorsed Rodri for the Ballon d'Or following an outstanding year.

The 28-year-old played a key role in City's fourth consecutive Premier League title and maintained his stellar performance by helping Spain secure victory at Euro 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh