- Kylian Mbappe opened his goal-scoring account for Real Madrid in the Champions League against Stuttgart
- The 25-year-old's strike against the German club takes his total tally in the UCL to an impressive 49 goals
- He would hope his strike against Stuttgart will be the first of many as Madrid seeks to defend their crown
Kylian Mbappe made a strong impression in his UEFA Champions League debut for Real Madrid, finding the back of the net with ease.
The French star capitalised on a superb run by Rodrygo de Goes, sliding the ball into an empty net.
Mbappe opens Champions League account for Madrid
The 25-year-old seems to have shaken off his sluggish start to life in Madrid.
After failing to score in his first three La Liga matches, he’s found his rhythm, now netting in three consecutive games across all competitions.
His form has been crucial, with a brace against Real Betis followed by a goal in the 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad.
In this latest encounter, even after a few close chances, Mbappe opened the scoring just 46 minutes into the match against Stuttgart.
With 49 Champions League goals, he has climbed into the top 10 all-time scorers in the competition.
The top 10 UCL goal scorers
Ronaldo backs Mbappe to excel at Madrid
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has voiced his support for Kylian Mbappe, confidently predicting that the French star will excel at Real Madrid despite a slow start.
Ronaldo expressed unwavering belief that Mbappe will soon rediscover his form, even though he has faced initial challenges in La Liga.
The Portuguese icon remains highly optimistic about Mbappe's potential for success.
