Paulo Dybala has raised eyebrows with his latest revelation about an incident which occurred during the 2022 World Cup final

According to Dybala, who was part of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad, he suspects foul play from one of his teammates

The supposed incident, which happened in the first half against France, gave Argentina an advantage

Paulo Dybala’s recent comments have sparked fresh discussions about one of the pivotal moments in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Reflecting on Ángel Di María's involvement in Argentina's opening goal, Dybala humorously suggested that his compatriot may have employed some theatrics to win the crucial penalty.

Angel Di Maria played an integral role in Argentina's triumph at the 2022 World Cup, especially in the grand finale against France. Photos by Catherine Ivill.

Angel Di Maria's 'dive' in World Cup final

The incident occurred during the first half when Di María appeared to be tripped by Ousmane Dembélé inside the box.

Referee Szymon Marciniak did not hesitate to point to the spot, allowing Lionel Messi to calmly slot home and give Argentina an early advantage.

While VAR upheld the decision, it polarised fans and pundits, with many questioning whether the contact was significant enough to justify a penalty.

Dybala exposes Di Maria with revelation

In the documentary Romper la Pared (Break the Wall), which explores Di María's storied career, Dybala shared his light-hearted take on the episode.

“For me, it was an incredible dive, but he says he was touched,” Dybala remarked, as quoted by El Futbolero.

“I always joke with Fide (Di María). I tell him, ‘What an actor, how beautifully you threw yourself.’ Cunning is part of the game.”

The penalty set the tone for what became an unforgettable clash. The game ultimately ended 3-3 after extra time before Argentina triumphed in the shootout, per the BBC.

While opinions on the incident will likely remain divided, it serves as a reminder of football's emotional and subjective nature, where artistry and controversy often go hand in hand.

