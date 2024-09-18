Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reacted to Kylian Mbappe mimicking his iconic celebration

Ramos even backed Mbappe to score 1000 goals on the back of his first Champions League goal for Los Blancos

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old remains unattached after his contract with boyhood club Sevilla expired at the end of the 2023/24 term

Sergio Ramos has responded to Kylian Mbappe's tribute after the French forward recreated his iconic goal celebration.

Mbappe marked his first Champions League goal for Real Madrid by mimicking Ramos’ trademark celebration in their clash against Stuttgart.

Sergio Ramos sent out a classy message to Kylian Mbappe after the latter mimicked his goal celebration. Photos by Gonzalo Arroyo - UEFA and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe 'copies' Ramos' goal celebration

After opening the scoring for Los Blancos in their European campaign, Mbappe ran towards the crowd and sent a kiss to the camera—a gesture well-known to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, thanks to Ramos.

The celebration not only delighted the home crowd but also caught the attention of the man who made it famous.

Ramos reacts to Mbappe mimicking his celebration

Ramos took to Instagram to acknowledge Mbappe’s homage, sharing a collage of both their celebrations.

He captioned it, "How great my brother, for 1000 goals more… Enjoy!" as quoted by Madrid Xtra.

While Ramos remains without a club, numerous teams are reportedly interested in securing the experienced defender's services, per beIN Sports.

As a free agent, he has the flexibility to sign with a new team once the right project and financial terms align with his ambitions.

Meanwhile, Mbappe’s start at Real Madrid has been nothing short of remarkable.

Having fulfilled his dream move to the Spanish giants; the 25-year-old has found the back of the net in each of his last three matches across all competitions, showcasing his rapid integration into the squad and living up to the high expectations placed on him.

Ronaldo backs Mbappe to succeed at Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has given his full support to Kylian Mbappe, predicting that the French forward will excel at Real Madrid despite a sluggish beginning.

Ronaldo, expressing his confidence in Mbappe's abilities, stated, "Kylian Mbappe is going to do very well at Real Madrid."

