Premier League leaders Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, allowing the title race gap to close to three points

Kai Havertz scored but faced heavy criticism from fans after missing a key chance that could have changed the game

Erling Haaland netted the decisive goal as Pep Guardiola's side extended their winning run and boosted their title hopes

Arsenal fans have turned on Kai Havertz following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, with some supporters blaming him for damaging their Premier League title hopes.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a second consecutive league loss on Sunday, allowing City to close the gap to just three points at the top of the table.

Arsenal Fans Slam One Player After 2:1 Defeat to Man City

Source: Getty Images

Rayan Cherki opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a composed finish into the far corner, before a costly error from Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Havertz the chance to equalise shortly after.

Both teams struck the woodwork early in the second half, but City regained control midway through the period. Erling Haaland fired past David Raya in the 65th minute to restore the hosts’ lead, a goal that ultimately proved decisive.

Despite getting on the scoresheet, Havertz faced heavy criticism from sections of the Arsenal fanbase for his overall performance.

The Germany international missed a key opportunity around the hour mark when he was denied by Donnarumma in a one-on-one situation, just minutes before Haaland struck the winner.

Arsenal fans blame Havertz for Man City defeat

Supporters took to social media platform X to vent their frustration.

One fan wrote:

“Havertz just cost us the title.”

Another fan added:

“It’s over. Havertz cost us another league title.”

A third said:

“Havertz, oh my God. This fanbase will not forgive that miss,” and another posted: “Havertz missing that 1 v 1 killed us in this game.”

Criticism continued with comments such as:

“Havertz isn’t clinical enough to be at Arsenal, I’m sorry—get him gone,”

Another supporter wrote:

“We need a goal, get a striker on—Havertz is abysmal.”

One fan concluded:

“Havertz just lost us the league,” and another described his performance as “0/10.”

Before this match, Arsenal had managed just one win in their previous five games across all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat to City in the Carabao Cup final.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side extended their winning run to four matches, with recent victories including a 4-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool and a 3-0 league triumph against Chelsea.

Earlier in the week, Roy Keane and Ian Wright predicted how the remaining fixtures could unfold for both teams, though their expectation of a 1-1 draw in this match proved incorrect.

Arsenal now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they face Atlético Madrid in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday, before returning to domestic action with a home game against Newcastle United.

City, meanwhile, will look to continue their momentum when they travel to face relegation-threatened Burnley.

Source: YEN.com.gh