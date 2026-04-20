Manchester City edged Arsenal in a blockbuster at the Etihad on April 19, throwing the Premier League title race wide open

Despite the setback, Mikel Arteta’s side remain top of the table, though City could usurp them with a win over Burnley on Wednesday

YEN.com.gh has broken how many points Pep Guardiola’s Citizens need to secure yet another league title ahead of the Gunners

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Manchester City reignited the Premier League title race with a gritty 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday, April 19, cutting the gap at the summit to just three points.

Knowing only a win would keep their hopes alive, Pep Guardiola’s men delivered in front of their home crowd at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City must be flawless and ruthless to leapfrog Arsenal and clinch the 2025/2026 Premier League title. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane and Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

How Man City edged Arsenal

Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland found the net for the Citizens, either side of a costly error from Gianluigi Donnarumma that handed Kai Havertz a lifeline.

According to Fox Sports, City struck first in the 16th minute when Cherki weaved his way through a crowded defence before delicately lifting the ball beyond David Raya.

Below is Cherki's magical goal, as shared on X:

The response from Arsenal came almost instantly.

Just 107 seconds later, Donnarumma hesitated under pressure from Havertz, and his clearance ricocheted off the German into the net, BBC Sport reports.

Watch Havertz's goal, as shared on X:

The Italian shot-stopper recovered well, producing a sharp save to deny the German from close range.

Moments later, Nico O'Reilly teed up Haaland, who made no mistake with a first-time finish, leading to fans chastising Havertz for his miss.

Manchester City are on a four-game winning run across all competitions heading to the final stretch of the Premier League season. Photo by Darren Staples.

Source: Getty Images

How many points City need to win

The result leaves Arsenal on 70 points, with City three behind and holding a game in hand.

What once looked like a comfortable lead has now shrunk dramatically, with the Gunners seeing a nine-point cushion vanish within a week.

For Mikel Arteta and his squad, the pressure is mounting: another near miss would echo recent seasons, where they have fallen short at the final hurdle.

City, meanwhile, are gathering momentum at the perfect time, and a trip to Burnley offers a chance to go top, provided they win with a convincing margin.

With six matches left, Guardiola’s side can still reach 85 points.

Arsenal, with five fixtures remaining, can also hit that same total, meaning any slip could prove decisive.

Goal difference may yet separate the two, with Arsenal currently holding a slender edge.

Semenyo eyes EPL glory with City

From a Ghanaian viewpoint, the unfolding drama carries added significance for Antoine Semenyo, who earlier plotted Arsenal's defeat against Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old is chasing a place in history, aiming to become only the fourth Ghanaian to win the league.

Michael Essien set the benchmark with his triumphs at Chelsea, while Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp followed during Leicester City’s fairytale run in the 2015/16 season.

Having already lifted the Carabao Cup back in March, Semenyo now stands on the brink of a remarkable double.

For now, Arsenal remain the final hurdle in what is shaping up to be a thrilling finish to the season.

How Premier League title tie-breakers work

YEN.com.gh previously explained that Arsenal and Man City are locked in a tight Premier League title race, separated only by a few points and goal difference.

If both sides finish level across key metrics, the title could come down to goals scored or head-to-head results, where City currently hold the slight advantage.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh