Carlos Queiroz takes charge of the Black Stars less than two months before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The veteran boss Queiroz faces tough decisions on who truly makes the Black Stars’ final World Cup squad

One key Ghanaian international is not expected to play at the historic North American tournament

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed veteran Portuguese football manager Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars' head coach, replacing Otto Addo, who was sacked on March 31.

Addo, who guided the national team to qualify for a second successive World Cup, was relieved of his duties after Ghana's 5-1 and 2-1 international friendly defeats to Austria and Germany, respectively.

Carlos Queiroz set to lead Ghana at the 2026 World Cup as his potential Black Stars squad emerges. Image credit: Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The GFA says Queiroz, a 73-year-old African-born tactician, would lead the senior men's national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, from June 11 to July 19.

In its official announcement on Monday, April 13, the GFA highlighted Queiroz's extensive World Cup pedigree, from leading South Africa to qualifying for the Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup, guiding Portugal to the knockout phase in South Africa 2010, to taking charge of Iran at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 tournaments.

Ghana's predicted World Cup squad

In the meantime, following Queiroz's appointment as Ghana's manager, there is some curiosity about which players the former Real Madrid boss intends to call up for the World Cup.

Given that the former Manchester United assistant trainer has been brought in after Addo's exit, less than 60 days before the start of the prestigious competition in North America, YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil expects him to name a World Cup squad similar to the one Otto Addo relied on.

Check out the full Ghana squad Carlos Queiroz is likely to take to the World Cup below.

1. Benjamin Asare

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper is expected to retain his place in the Black Stars squad. He firmly established himself as Ghana's No.1 under Otto Addo and looks set to remain a key figure heading into the 2026 tournament.

2. Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ati-Zigi was Ghana’s starting goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup but he lost his position to Richard Ofori at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations under Chris Hughton.

He has been second in the pecking order since 2025, with Asare as the first choice. Nevertheless, the St. Gallen custodian is in line to go to the 2026 World Cup.

3. Joseph Anang

The third goalkeeping slot could come down to a battle between Joseph Anang and Joseph Wollacott. However, Anang may have the edge due to his recent involvement in national team call-ups.

4. Alexander Djiku

At the heart of defence, the Spartak Moscow man remains one of Ghana’s most dependable performers. Since his debut, he has consistently delivered solid displays and is expected to anchor the backline once again.

5. Jonas Adjetey

A lack of alternatives and Mohammed Salisu's absence mean the Wolfsburg defender is still in contention to make his World Cup debut under Queiroz.

Adjetey was a reliable option in Otto Addo's various defensive systems, whether a back four or a three-man set-up during the World Cup qualifiers. But in the test matches against Austria and Germany, he failed to impress.

6. Jerome Opoku

The Istanbul Basaksehir man has also proven useful in recent matches and could make the cut.

Though he hasn't really been given a consistent opportunity to break into the Black Stars' starting formation, his good club form always makes a case for him.

7. Derrick Luckassen

The Pafos FC defender was given 35 minutes in the 2-1 friendly loss to Germany on March 30 in Stuttgart, unable to stand out as the whole team struggled against the four-time World Cup champions.

However, considering his Champions League exploits and club performance this season, Carlos Queiroz is unlikely to overlook him.

8. Gideon Mensah

As one of the senior members of the Black Stars, Mensah continues to hold down the first-choice left-back role despite mixed reactions from fans.

9. Derrick Kohn

The Union Berlin star is another option out wide, who made his Ghana debut in the recent international friendlies.

Turning out for Union in the Bundesliga week in, week out is an advantage for Kohn to be at the North America tournament.

10. Caleb Yirenkyi

After Ghana's defeat to Austria and Germany, Otto Addo cited a lack of options for his repeated use of the FC Nordsjaelland midfielder as Black Stars' right back.

Due to his versatility, Carlos Queiroz is certain to take Yirenkyi to the World Cup, but deploying him as a full-back remains to be seen.

11. Marvin Senaya

An opportunity to play at the historic World Cup played a major role in Senaya's decision to switch allegiance to Ghana.

The 25-year-old Auxerre right-back has a respected reputation in the French Ligue 1, having spent six seasons in the European top-tier league, according to Transfermarkt data.

12. Joseph Aidoo

Following a long injury lay-off last year, the former Inter Allies and Genk center-back is playing regularly for Celta Vigo, who are fighting for European qualification in La Liga.

Aidoo has started the last five matches of his side, and if he finishes the current season strongly, the new Black Stars head coach may invite him to the World Cup.

13. Kelvin Osei Asibey

It is fair to say that the former Techiman Eleven Wonders player, now Hearts of Oak captain, is one of the best defenders in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

According to Flashscore stats, the improved center-back has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term, with the Continental Club Masters sitting third in the GPL with 46 points after 29 games.

14. Thomas Partey

In central midfield, Thomas Partey is still expected to be one of the names to appear on the Portuguese boss's squad sheet for the 2026 World Cup.

The 32-year-old Villarreal man, currently grappling with a serious court case in the United Kingdom, is far from his peak form, but when it comes to the Black Stars, he remains the team's top-level midfielder.

Thomas Partey is in line to feature for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup despite his legal struggles. Image credit: Carlos Jasso

Source: Getty Images

15. Kwasi Sibo

Alongside Partey, Kwasi Sibo has emerged as a key figure, particularly in the holding role, overtaking other options when Otto Addo was in charge.

As the team's main No.6, it's hard to imagine a World Cup without the Real Oviedo combative footballer.

16. Elisha Owusu

Elisha Owusu is another player who keeps getting national team call-ups and has had to justify his selection almost every time.

With 126 matches for KAA Gent and 88 appearances for AJ Auxerre, Owusu has a decent career, but he has failed to enhance his Black Stars profile.

17. Ibrahim Sulemana

With Mohammed Kudus being a serious doubt for the World Cup, the Cagliari midfielder's chances of securing a spot in Queiroz's squad are higher.

18. Jordan Ayew

Meanwhile, leading the line is Leicester City's Jordan Ayew, who played a crucial role during the qualifiers with seven goals and some crucial assists.

The former Marseille, Swansea City, and Crystal Palace attacker is one of the Black Stars' most experienced international players, with 119 caps and 34 goals.

19. Antoine Semenyo

The Manchester City forward, who has racked up 18 goals in 2025/26, may not always shine for the national team, but his club form and work rate make him a consistent selection.

Definitely one of the undisputed names to expect when the expatriate coach names his World Cup squad.

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo gets ready to shine for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup under Carlos Queiroz. Image credit: Richard Sellers, Man City

Source: Getty Images

20. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

The Leicester City winger offers pace and creativity, and when fully fit, he is expected to play an important role in the national team's attack.

Perhaps Queiroz is watching some of his long-range strikes right now.

21. Inaki Williams

Despite mixed performances, Inaki Williams remains a likely inclusion due to his quality and experience at the highest level.

He missed the recent friendly fixtures through injury, but is likely to earn a spot in the West African nation's final squad for the World Cup.

22. Kamaldeen Sulemana

Anyone who watched the 24-year-old at Rennes between 2021 and 2023 may have predicted a far more successful European career for Kamaldeen.

However, inconsistency and injuries hampered his progress, but he should be one of the players Ghana sends to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

23. Christopher Bonsu Baah

The Al Qadsiah winger provides additional attacking depth and could be selected if he maintains consistency at the club level.

So far this campaign, the 21-year-old has tallied two goals and nine assists in 30 appearances for his Qatari side.

24. Prince Adu

The young Viktoria Plzen striker struggled to make an impact in the games against the Austrians and Germans, but it was not entirely his fault. The whole team faltered.

One clear thing is that the ex-Bechem United star is a Black Star to keep an eye on at the upcoming tournament.

25. Brandon Thomas-Asante

It was unfortunate that an injury prevented him from lining up in Vienna and Stuttgart, but the hope is that it will not stop him from playing against Panama, England, and Croatia in June.

His 12 goals in 30 matches for Coventry City make him the second most prolific Ghanaian forward this season after Semenyo.

26. Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Finally, Ransford Yeboah of German Bundesliga side Hamburger will be eager to secure a place for his second major tournament since he committed his international career to Ghana in 2022.

African Nations Qualified for the 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 10 African nations booked automatic places at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the first round of the CAF qualifiers that ended in October 2025 and the recent FIFA inter-continental playoff.

Among those to seal qualification were Ghana’s Black Stars, alongside continental powerhouses such as Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, all of whom delivered impressive campaigns to secure their spots.

Source: YEN.com.gh