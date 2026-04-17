Ghana’s defensive cracks were laid bare after conceding seven goals across friendlies against Austria and Germany

The Black Stars’ attacking inefficiency adds to growing alarm as performances fall short of expectations on the road to the global tournament

Carlos Queiroz under immediate pressure to stabilise both ends of the pitch as Ghana races against time to fix glaring weaknesses before 2026

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With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Ghana’s attacking concerns have become a major talking point for the Black Stars.

Goals will be decisive if Ghana hope to compete in a tough group featuring England, Croatia, and Panama.

Antoine Semenyo has recorded impressive stats in the 2025/26 season. credit: Mike Egerton/PA, Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

Although Ghana boasts a pool of talented forwards playing across Europe and beyond, their current goal output this season has sparked concerns over the team’s attacking firepower.

With 55 days before the World Cup starts in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, YEN.com.gh analyses ten Ghanaian attackers and their contributions in the 2025/26 club campaign.

1. Antoine Semenyo - 18 goals

Leading the list is Antoine Semenyo, who has produced impressive numbers this season. According to Transfermarkt, the forward has registered 18 goals and six assists in 40 matches for AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City, making him Ghana’s most lethal striker abroad this campaign.

However, his form has yet to translate to the national team. In 34 appearances for the Black Stars, Semenyo has managed just three goals.

2. Brandon Thomas-Asante - 12 goals

Brandon Thomas-Asante has been in impressive form for Coventry City this season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 28 appearances, making him the second most productive Ghanaian attacker in a top European league this campaign.

However, his momentum was halted after he was ruled out of Ghana’s recent friendly matches against Austria and Germany due to injury, as confirmed by the Ghana Football Association.

3. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - 9 goals

Although not a natural centre-forward, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has enjoyed a strong season for Leicester City, registering nine goals and seven assists.

The winger has produced several standout strikes at club level, but his output for Ghana has been less consistent, managing only three goals in 27 international caps.

4. Prince Adu - 7 goals

Prince Adu was used as Ghana’s lone striker in the recent friendlies against Austria and Germany, but his club form has not been particularly convincing.

The forward has scored seven goals and provided one assist for FC Viktoria Plzeň this season, with his last goal coming on November 30, 2025, in a 2-1 win over FK Mladá Boleslav in the Czech top flight. Injuries earlier in 2026 also disrupted his rhythm and consistency..

5. Jordan Ayew - 5 goals

Captain Jordan Ayew continues to lead Ghana’s attack, but his numbers remain modest. The Leicester City forward has five goals and three assists in 40 appearances this season in the English Championship.

Nevertheless, the experienced striker did find the net during Ghana’s heavy defeat to Austria on March 27 in Vienna.

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew during the friendly game against Germany on March 30 in Stuttgart. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

6. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer - 6 goals

According to Transfermarkt data, forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has scored six goals this season for Hamburger SV, with five of them coming in the Bundesliga.

He was initially left out of Ghana’s squad for the friendlies against Austria and Germany but later earned a late call-up to join the national team setup.

7.Iñaki Williams 3 goals

Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams has recorded three goals and four assists in 31 appearances for the club this season.

The 31-year-old missed Ghana’s recent international fixtures due to injury, while some observers suggest his output may be gradually declining as he moves into the later stages of his career.

8. Kamaldeen Sulemana 3 goals

Highly rated winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, now with Atalanta BC, has contributed three goals and two assists in 34 matches this season.

Once predicted to be a key figure in Ghana’s attack, his impact at both club and international levels has been inconsistent.

9. Caleb Ekuban 3 goals

Caleb Ekuban has scored three goals in 25 appearances for Genoa CFC in Serie A this season.

The striker has not been called up to the national team during the tenure of former coach Otto Addo.

10. Christopher Bonsu Baah 2 goals

Winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has registered two goals and eight assists in 28 appearances for Al-Qadsiah FC this season.

While he has shown flashes of potential and creativity, he is not yet seen as a consistently reliable source of goals.

5 Ghanaian players Queiroz could drop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined a list of five Black Stars of Ghana players that new boss Queiroz could leave out of this 2026 World Cup squad.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the 73-year-old Portuguese tactician is set to lead the West African side in the upcoming tournament in North America after replacing Otto Addo on April 13.

Source: YEN.com.gh