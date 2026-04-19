Berekum Cinema Hall in the Bono Region faced a fiery disaster, with lots of damage

A swift response from brave firefighters saved the day and stopped the flames from causing more chaos

Investigations are sizzling to discover how the cinema hall turned into an unexpected bonfire

A fire outbreak has ravaged the Berekum Cinema Hall in the Bono Region, causing extensive damage to property and vital documents worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The fire started around 1600 hours on Friday, April 17, 2026. However, the swift response of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) prevented it from spreading further.

Traders and bystanders were alarmed due to the cinema hall’s proximity to the Berekum branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Three (ADO III) Ishaku Mohammed of the Berekum Municipal Fire Command, who led the firefighting team, told the GNA that the blaze had already intensified by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

He said the team managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby shops and structures, adding that investigations are underway to determine the cause.

No casualties were recorded.

Some traders in the area said they initially noticed smoke emanating from the cinema hall before the fire escalated.

Source: YEN.com.gh