One of the Afrobeats genre's biggest records last year was recently played in the Stade Louis II stadium

The song came on during Barcelona and AS Monaco's debut UEFA Champions League game

Scores of Ghanaian fans were excited to hear the viral song playing in the stadium

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Spanish top-flight Barcelona faced AS Monaco in its debut Champions League game on September 19.

The game ended in a one-goal draw after the first half with goals from Maghnes Akliouche and Lamine Yamal.

Stade Louis II plays Jzyno and Lasmid's Butta My Bread during Barcelona and AS Monaco's debut game. Photo source: Facebook/Jzynofanpage, Facebook/ChampionsLeague

Source: Facebook

The Stade Louis II stadium erupted in chants as the referee whistled to bring the first half to an end.

Jzyno and Lasmid's hit track "Butta My Bread" was played in the stadium as the players left the pitch for recess.

Butta My Bread was one of the most successful Afrobeats songs released last year. Jzyno garnered over 160 million hits, influencing an intentional cross-over remix with India's Sid Sriram and South Africa's Nasty C.

The song became an instant fan favourite thanks to its viral challenge dance challenge, originated by Dancegod Lloyd.

The Liberian star went on to win four awards with Liberia's most prominent music awards scheme.

Fans excited after hearing Butta My Bread

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jzyno's and Lasmid's song during the UEFA game.

@derekk_0 said:

"Halftime Salisu connect ein bluetooth dey play Lasmid ein track 😂"

@dsm_Degeneres wrote:

"Lasmid song playing at the Barcelona match wow"

Essel noted:

"You people heard Lasmid Butter my bread inside the monaco stadium right??"

@tabi_graham remarked:

"Them dey play Lasmid ein song for Monaco. Salisu request🫡🫡🫡"

@iseeangelss added:

"lasmid song at ucl ei"

Renowned streamer dances to Terminator

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an intriguing video of IShowSpeed and an Asian woman hanging out on top of a tall building during a livestream had gained significant traction among Ghanaian fans.

The Asian woman taught the American internet star some moves from the dance challenge created by Dancegod Lloyd to promote King Promise's international hit song, Terminator.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh