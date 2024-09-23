Shatta Wale was among a star-studded list of performers at the Ghana Report Job and Entrepreneurship Fair at the Independence Square on Sunday, September 22, 2024

The dancehall artiste, in a trending video, got emotional and moved to tears as he performed his 2016 hit single, Prove You Wrong

The video of Shatta Wale weeping on stage triggered mixed reactions from many fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale made the headlines after a video of him shedding tears on stage surfaced on social media.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale weeps bitterly on stage during his music performance at the Independence Square. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale weeps bitterly on stage

Shatta Wale was among a star-studded list of Ghanaian musicians who performed at the Ghana Report Job and Entrepreneurship Fair at the Independence Square on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The event is an innovative and impactful initiative that aims to address the unemployment challenge in Ghana by connecting job seekers with employers and fostering entrepreneurship.

During the event, Shatta Wale took to the stage to perform many of the hit songs from his impressive music catalogue to a huge crowd reception.

While performing his 2016 hit single Prove You Wrong, which recounts his journey of overcoming naysayers and achieving success, the SM boss was overwhelmed with emotions and halted his music performance.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker stood quietly on stage and wept bitterly before being consoled by a member of his team. Fans later sang the song word for word for him.

Shatta Wale recounted his journey to mainstream success a few months ago, sharing some challenges he overcame when he fell out with his family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's emotional performance

The video of Shatta Wale shedding tears on stage triggered mixed reactions from fans. Many fans were unconvinced and felt the musician was chasing clout. Others thought he was genuinely overcome with emotions on stage.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@_kofibankx commented:

"All be settings, we know this guy very well. Sia man like that."

@Saas88A commented:

"No matter what Wale dey give his fans and the fans dey give him.🔥❤️💯."

@TrapKingJnr commented:

"Man of settings 😂."

qwes_jnr commented:

"God has brought him this far and he can’t just understand..Glory be to God."

@maxout66 commented:

"Shatta wale and and his antics 😏."

Shatta Wale's fans count money from float

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's fans flaunted the money they got from his SAFA Float Accra City Convoy event on Friday, September 20, 2024.

A viral video showed the fans taking to the streets to count the money they collected when the dancehall musician visited their communities and threw GH¢5 notes in the air.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh