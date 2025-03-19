Ghanaian footballer Joran Ayew and actor Don Little shared a hilarious moment together in Accra on Tuesday

Ayew joined the Black Stars for training at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars will face Chad on Friday before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar in their second game in March

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew granted actor Don Little's request following their meeting in Accra ahead of Ghana's second training session on Tuesday.

The Kumawood actor spent hours waiting for the Leicester City star at the team's hotel before eventually meeting his favourite player.

The duo shared heartwarming moment with Ayew accepting his request for a photo before joining his teammates in the Black Stars bus for training.

Jordan Ayew meets actor Don Little before Black Stars training. Photo: Twitter/ @SIKAOFFICIAL

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Don Little was spotted engaging the striker in a friendly conversation before disclosing to him that he has been waiting for a photo with him.

Ayew humbly posed with the diminutive actor as they took photos together.

Meanwhile, Ayew and his teammates remain focused ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

On Tuesday, coach Otto Addo and his technical team had the full complement of the squad as the Black Stars intensified preparations ahead of the two games in March.

The team will train again on Wednesday before Addo meets the press on Thursday.

The Black Stars currently sit joint top of Group I with Comoros Island and a win will further enhance their chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Desmond Offei calls for support

The new assistant coach of the Black Stars, Desmond Offei, has called on fans of the national team to show up in numbers for the game against Chad.

Desmond Offei joins Black Stars technical staff for training. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

Offei, who is also coach of the Ghana U20 team, believes the support from fans of the Black Stars will be crucial for Friday's match.

He said, as quoted by Ghana FA's website:

"No, I think they should come in abundance. We are playing in Accra once again, what I can say from our Technical side is that we're going to give our one hundred percent commitment on the day and with their help and support, I'm sure we will make it a very magical evening for us and start the process on qualifying to the World Cup. We'll do everything in our power to win this."

The Black Stars will travel to Morocco after the Chad game to face Madagascar.

Black Stars to wear new jersey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana will wear new jerseys for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in the March international widow.

Puma unveiled Ghana's new jerseys early this month ahead of the upcoming matches.

The German sports kit manufacturers have sponsored the production of Ghana's jerseys for the past decade and have extended their relationship with the Football Association.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh