Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew bagged a late winner for Leicester City in their thrilling victory against Southampton

Ayew's winner ensured the Foxes clawed from two goals down to seal a 3-2 win to make it back-to-back victories in the Premier League

Jordan was not the only Ghanaian who played in the entertaining tie, as Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana all featured

Jordan Ayew came off the bench to deliver a dramatic late winner as Leicester City fought back to secure victory from the jaws of defeat against Southampton.

In a match filled with twists, Ayew's decisive goal sealed an exhilarating 3-2 come-from-behind victory for Steve Cooper’s side in stoppage time.

Jordan Ayew celebrates after his last-gasp goal sealed a dramatic 3-2 win for Leicester City at St. Mary's Stadium. Photo by Dan Istitene.

Leicester seal stunning comeback win over Southampton

Southampton had looked in full control early on, taking the lead after just eight minutes through Cameron Archer.

The home side doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark when Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo found the back of the net, leaving the Foxes facing an uphill battle.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the game-changer

However, Leicester came out in the second half with renewed vigour.

The introduction of Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku sparked life into the Foxes' attack.

His explosive run down the right wing set up Facundo Buonanotte to pull one back, igniting hopes of a comeback.

Veteran forward Jamie Vardy then stepped up to equalise from the penalty spot, bringing Leicester level and shifting the momentum completely in their favour, Sky Sports reports.

Jordan Ayew scores stoppage-time winner

Per the Premier League, as the game ticked towards the final whistle, Ayew rose to the occasion.

Substituted on in the closing stages, he connected brilliantly with a Harry Winks corner, sending a first-time shot through a maze of bodies to find the net and break Southampton hearts.

The Foxes, spurred on by Issahaku’s pace and Ayew’s sharpness in front of goal, ultimately secured the vital three points on the road.

