Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito voiced his dissatisfaction with goalkeeper Gidios Aseako for adopting a risky "Andre Onana-inspired" approach during their four-goal thriller on Monday, September 23.

The experienced manager was critical of Aseako's performance, particularly his decision-making between the posts, following the 2-2 draw in the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC split points with Heart of Lions

Dreams FC initially took the lead five minutes past the half-hour mark through a well-taken strike by Yaovi Chris Guede.

However, two quick goals in the second half saw them fall behind by the 60th minute.

According to Ghanaweb, only a late equaliser from former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso salvaged a point for the Still Believe Lads, preventing what seemed like an imminent defeat at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Park.

Despite the late rescue, Karim Zito was not pleased with the overall outcome, especially given his team's tactical discipline.

Zito slams Aseako for Onana-type of goalkeeping

He singled out Aseako's goalkeeping style, which mirrored that of Manchester United’s Andre Onana, known for his ball-playing abilities but also prone to unnecessary risks.

Expressing his frustration, Zito explained that the keeper’s attempt to imitate Onana's style went against the team's tactical plan and increased pressure on the defence.

“Seriously disappointed. We call something tactical indiscipline. In the second half, I told my goalkeeper," the former Ghana U-20 coach remarked in his post-match comments, as quoted by KickGH.

"This Onana stuff, Onana stuff, you have to vary and see the implications. Don’t do it if your players are not okay."

Zito further elaborated on his disappointment, criticising Aseako for overcomplicating things when simpler options were available.

"What I mean is playing like an outfield player instead of keeping things basic," he continued. "It really pains me. I am very, very disappointed."

Andre Onana vows to take more risks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Onana has pledged to take more risks in the 2024/25 season as Manchester United strive to reclaim their former glory.

The 26-year-old seemed to urge Red Devils fans to prepare for an eventful journey ahead.

