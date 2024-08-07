Andre Onana has vowed to take risks next season as Manchester United aim to restore their past glories

The 26-year-old appeared to tell the Red Devils fans base to brace themselves for a rollercoaster ride

Onana has featured in three of the four pre-season matches Erik ten Hag's charges have played so far

Manchester United fans should prepare for an adventurous season with goalkeeper Andre Onana, who promises plenty of risk-taking in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper is renowned for his confidence with the ball at his feet, often venturing beyond traditional goalkeeping duties.

Andre Onana has pre-warned Manchester United fans that he is likely to take risks in the upcoming campaign. Photos by Ash Donelon and James Gill - Danehouse.

His audacious style, which sometimes sees him acting as a libero, can leave supporters on edge.

While his proactive approach—rushing off his line to intercept and start attacks—adds a unique dimension to United's play, it can also lead to costly mistakes.

Andre Onana's risk-taking style is costly

In his inaugural season at Old Trafford, the former Ajax keeper faced significant scrutiny, especially during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Opta statistics revealed that since the 2018/19 Champions League season, Onana has made more errors leading to goals than any other goalkeeper.

This concerning trend is also evident in his passing stats for the previous season, per Transfermarkt.

Onana misplaced 41 short passes last season, placing him second among goalkeepers in Europe's top five leagues and the Champions League.

Additionally, he ranked third for unsuccessful passes in his own half and 15th for unsuccessful long passes and launches upfield.

These figures highlight the risks inherent in his style.

Onana vows to take risks ahead of the new season

Despite the criticism, Onana remains steadfast in his approach.

“It’s what you’re going to see. Because I will take a lot of risks, I can tell you in advance already," the 28-year-old said, as cited by Centre Goals.

"Be prepared because it’s going to be this season, trust me!” he confidently stated.

While his bold play can lead to some nerve-wracking moments, Onana's ability to play out from the back could also be instrumental in transforming United's build-up play.

Fans can expect a season filled with high stakes and thrilling, albeit occasionally heart-stopping, football.

