Andre Onana Sends Warning to Man United Fans, “Be Prepared”
- Andre Onana has vowed to take risks next season as Manchester United aim to restore their past glories
- The 26-year-old appeared to tell the Red Devils fans base to brace themselves for a rollercoaster ride
- Onana has featured in three of the four pre-season matches Erik ten Hag's charges have played so far
Manchester United fans should prepare for an adventurous season with goalkeeper Andre Onana, who promises plenty of risk-taking in the 2024/25 campaign.
The Cameroonian shot-stopper is renowned for his confidence with the ball at his feet, often venturing beyond traditional goalkeeping duties.
His audacious style, which sometimes sees him acting as a libero, can leave supporters on edge.
While his proactive approach—rushing off his line to intercept and start attacks—adds a unique dimension to United's play, it can also lead to costly mistakes.
Andre Onana's risk-taking style is costly
In his inaugural season at Old Trafford, the former Ajax keeper faced significant scrutiny, especially during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.
Opta statistics revealed that since the 2018/19 Champions League season, Onana has made more errors leading to goals than any other goalkeeper.
This concerning trend is also evident in his passing stats for the previous season, per Transfermarkt.
Onana misplaced 41 short passes last season, placing him second among goalkeepers in Europe's top five leagues and the Champions League.
Additionally, he ranked third for unsuccessful passes in his own half and 15th for unsuccessful long passes and launches upfield.
These figures highlight the risks inherent in his style.
Onana vows to take risks ahead of the new season
Despite the criticism, Onana remains steadfast in his approach.
“It’s what you’re going to see. Because I will take a lot of risks, I can tell you in advance already," the 28-year-old said, as cited by Centre Goals.
"Be prepared because it’s going to be this season, trust me!” he confidently stated.
While his bold play can lead to some nerve-wracking moments, Onana's ability to play out from the back could also be instrumental in transforming United's build-up play.
Fans can expect a season filled with high stakes and thrilling, albeit occasionally heart-stopping, football.
Andre Onana told to keep quiet
In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Onana found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons during Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Arsenal.
The Cameroonian goalkeeper was caught directing Gabriel Magalhaes where to place his penalty.
However, when the Brazilian followed Onana's advice, the keeper dived the opposite way. The Arsenal defender then cheekily gestured for Onana to keep quiet.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.