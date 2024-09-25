Lamine Yamal has quickly become one of the most talked-about footballers in the world, shining for both Barcelona and Spain

As the 17-year-old adjusts to his rapidly growing fame, he's already receiving fan requests, even during a recent taxi ride

The Spanish winger is gearing up with his Barcelona teammates as they look to continue their winning ways when they face Getafe

A touching video of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has gone viral after a taxi driver made a special request for his football-loving niece.

In the now-trending clip, the 17-year-old sensation was seen getting into a taxi when the driver, recognizing the young talent, kindly asked for a favour.

His niece, a huge fan of Yamal, was at home, and the driver politely requested if Yamal could record a short video greeting for her.

Despite his rising fame, the 17-year-old graciously agreed and recorded a personal message for the girl, leaving her overjoyed.

The heartwarming shows the driver thanking Yamal for the gesture, clearly touched by the footballer’s humility.

The driver later posted a clip of his niece’s ecstatic reaction upon receiving the shoutout from her idol, sparking even more admiration for Yamal online.

Despite being one of football’s brightest young stars, Yamal continues to win hearts not just for his skills on the pitch but also for his down-to-earth personality.

This small but meaningful act is just another example of the humility that has endeared the teenager to fans worldwide.

Key Yamal achievements

Ronaldo has plenty of reasons to praise Yamal, whose rapid rise in top-flight football has caught everyone off guard.

According to Goal, the Barcelona prodigy made history as the youngest player to play, score, and win the UEFA European Championship in 2024 with Spain.

The 17-year-old registered four assists in the tournament in Germany. The dribbling winger also surpassed Ronaldo's feat in major international knockout stages, where he tallied two assists for Portugal compared to Yamal's three for Spain.

Lamine Yamal urged to 'learn' from Leo Messi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has been advised to incorporate essential aspects of Lionel Messi's game to maximize his potential.

Former La Masia coach Oscar Lopez emphasised particular qualities that Yamal could learn from Messi.

He specifically pointed out the Argentine captain's exceptional ability to control the pace and flow of matches, a trait that made him stand out from others.

