Ranking the 6 Most Expensive Signings In Saudi Pro League History

The Saudi Pro League has rapidly become one of the world's wealthiest and fastest-growing football leagues

With substantial financial backing, clubs have been investing heavily to attract top talent

Neymar's transfer from PSG to Al-Hilal stands as the most expensive deal in the league's history

The Saudi Pro League shocked the football world during the 2023 summer transfer window, spending over £700 million on players.

While this year's spending has slowed compared to last year, the league remains ready to splash significant sums to attract big names.

The transfer window for Europe's top five leagues closes on August 30th, while in Saudi Arabia, it remains open until October 6th, giving them extra time to finalize deals.

The most expensive transfer in Saudi Pro League history stands at €90m (£75.8m), but it could have been much higher. Last summer, Al-Hilal made a world-record £257m bid for Kylian Mbappe, who ultimately declined and joined Real Madrid.

Aleksandar Mitrovic - £44.3m

Mitrovic, a familiar name in English football, especially after stints with Newcastle United and Fulham, became a target for Saudi clubs after five years at Fulham. Despite the London club's reluctance, Mitrovic submitted a transfer request, leading to a deal worth up to €52.60m (£44.3m) in August 2023.

Ruben Neves - £46.3m

Neves, who began his career at Porto and later moved to Wolves, where he helped secure their Premier League status, caught the attention of Saudi clubs. In June 2023, Wolves accepted a €55m (£46.3m) bid for the Portuguese midfielder, marking the largest sale in the club’s history.

Otavio - £50.6m

Otavio's impressive performances for Porto, where he won three league titles, led to a €60m (£50.6m) release clause in his contract. This clause was activated by Al Nassr in August 2023, making him Porto’s most expensive sale and a record signing for the Saudi club.

Malcom - £50.6m

Malcom's career took him from Corinthians to Bordeaux, then to Barcelona, and later to Zenit, where he dominated Russian football. In July 2023, Al-Hilal signed him for €60m (£50.6m), at the time the highest fee in Saudi Pro League history. He quickly made an impact, contributing 23 goals and 14 assists to help his team win the league title and King Cup in the 2023/24 season.

Moussa Diaby - £50.6m

Diaby joined Aston Villa in 2023 for £51.9m but quickly moved to Al-Ittihad for nearly £51m after a successful season in England. His signing reflects a shift in the Saudi Pro League's strategy towards acquiring emerging talents rather than established stars. Diaby is expected to help Al-Ittihad, who finished fifth last season, achieve greater success.

Neymar - £75.8m

Neymar, one of football's most recognizable figures, joined Al-Hilal in August 2023 for €90m (£75.8m), making him the most expensive signing in Saudi Pro League history. Along with the hefty transfer fee, Neymar reportedly signed a contract worth €150m (£129m) per year, six times his earnings at PSG.

Source: AFP