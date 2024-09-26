Ghana striker Inaki Williams has been selected for the top month award in La Liga

The Black Stars forward was in fine form for Athletic Bilbao in the league in September

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's teen prodigy Lamine Yamal have also been nominated

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams has been nominated for the Player of the Month award in La Liga.

The Ghana international enjoyed an outstanding run in September, contributing five goals in four matches as Athletic Bilbao climbed to fifth place on the table.

Williams scored a goal and delivered four assists in September for Athletic Bilbao.

Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring for Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

The Spain-born forward will compete with Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, Giovanni Lo Celso, Carlos Vicente and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal for the top award, per La Liga.

Williams is ranked only behind Mbappe, with a rating of 82, making him one of the favourites for the award.

Williams discovers form to lead Athletic revival

After a slow start to the season, the striker rediscovered his form. playing a key role in their last four games in La Liga. Athletic Bilbao have won all four matches after the international break with the Ghanaian making some goal contribution.

Before the winning run, the Copa del Rey holders had lost two and drawn one of their opening three matches.

Williams has pledged to stay with the Rojiblancos till the end of his career.

"I would like to be a One Club Man, spend my entire career at Athletic. It would be a pride for me," Williams told AS in the interview, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

The striker travelled with Athletic Bilbao for their Europa League game in Italy against AS Roma.

Abdul Mumin earns Goal of the Month nomination

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana defender Abdul Mumin has been nominated for the Goal of the Month award in the Spanish La Liga.

The Black Stars centre-back's strike against Osasuna in Rayo Vallecano's 3-1 victory is in contention for the top award for September.

The goal was Abdul Mumin's first of the season and his second goal contribution in the new La Liga campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh