Sir Alex Ferguson previously weighed in on the long-running GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The Scottish gaffer coached Ronaldo at United for six years and faced Messi a few times in Europe

Messi and Ronaldo always rank in many of the top five lists of greatest footballers in football history

The debate over football's GOAT (Greatest of All Time) between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi seems destined to continue indefinitely.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, however, has been clear about where he stands.

Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry

For over 15 years, Messi and Ronaldo dominated global football, often regarded as the top two players in the world, per Sportbible.

Messi, who rose through Barcelona's youth ranks, has secured eight Ballon d'Or awards throughout his illustrious career.

The Argentine has also achieved international success, winning two Copa América titles and the World Cup in 2022.

Ronaldo’s career has run parallel to Messi’s, with the Portuguese forward claiming five Ballon d'Ors. He first made headlines when Manchester United signed him from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 for over £12 million.

During his time at United, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League before moving to Real Madrid in 2009. There, he frequently squared off against Messi in the iconic El Clasico.

On the international stage, Ronaldo also found success, winning the Nations League and the European Championship with Portugal.

Sir Alex Ferguson on Ronaldo vs Messi

Sir Alex Ferguson, who managed Ronaldo during his first stint at Manchester United, faced Messi when Barcelona defeated United in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, with Messi scoring in both.

While Ferguson retired in 2013, he has shared his perspective on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate.

In 2015, speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Ferguson acknowledged that while he understands why people see Messi as the world’s best, he argued that Ronaldo’s ability to thrive across multiple teams sets him apart.

"People say who is the best player in the world? And plenty of people quite rightly say Messi - you can't dispute that opinion.

"But Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers, anyone, and score a hat-trick in a game.

"I'm not sure Messi could do it. Ronaldo's got two feet, he's quick, great in the air, he's brave - Messi's brave, of course. I think Messi's a Barcelona player."

Buffon comments on GOAT debate

In another report, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made his pick in the GOAT debate.

The World Cup winner said both players are different, adding that Messi is complete while Ronaldo has the killer instinct.

