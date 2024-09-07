Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan was spotted performing 2Face Idibia's African Queen

The former Ghana captain spent time with his music band performing various songs

Gyan retired from football last year after a successful career spanning almost 20 years

Legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan displayed his dexterity behind the microphone after performing the hit song of Nigerian singer 2Face Idibia.

The former Ghana captain is widely known for heroics on the pitch but has never hidden his affection for music.

Gyan has a number of hit records, which feature some of the best musicians in Ghana including multiple-award winner Stonebwoy and rapper Kofi Kinaata.

The ex-Sunderland forward also owns a music band and occasionally performs at social functions.

In a video shared on social media, Gyan in one of his moments with the band performed a soothing rendition of 2Face's African Queen, a global hit record by the Nigerian.

Gyan retired from football in 2023 after an illustrious career spanning close to two decades.

The former striker is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals from 109 appearances for the Black Stars and also holds the record as the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup. He scored six times in three tournament.

Gyan roles out initiative to unearth new talents

Since hanging up his boots, the Ghanaian football legend has birthed a new initiative aimed at unearthing new talents, as reported by Citi Sports.

The idea, known as the All African Games, is set for it's inaugural edition in the month of November. The All African Games will see athletes across the country compete for laurels in various disciplines.

The best will be selected and groomed into world class athletes.

Asamoah Gyan replies Steve Bruce

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has responded to a comment by his former manager at English outfit Sunderland.

The former Black Stars captain was named as the most flashiest player by English manager Steve Bruce. Bruce and Gyan worked together briefly during the Ghanaian forward's stint in the Premier League.

Gyan became a fan favourite during his short spell at the Stadium of Light, treating supporters to spectacular goals and celebrations. Read more:

