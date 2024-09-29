Lionel Messi unleashed a new goal celebration after his latest goal for Inter Miami in the MLS

The empyrean Argentine took a leaf from Marvel's superhero Iron Man as he celebrated in style

His goal against Charlotte FC takes his career tally to an impressive 841 goals, 62 shy of Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi unveiled a fresh goal celebration after netting a stunning equaliser for Inter Miami in their 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC during a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash.

Returning to action after missing a significant portion of the season due to injury, Messi showed no signs of rust.

Lionel Messi dazzled for Inter Miami in their 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC in the MLS. Photo by Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Messi scores belter for Inter Miami

The Argentine maestro made an immediate impact, delivering one of his signature left-footed strikes from outside the box to level the score for his side, per Daily Record.

Charlotte FC took the lead in the 57th minute through Polish forward Karol Swiderski and looked poised to hand Miami its first defeat since August 13.

But Messi, ever the game-changer, had different plans. A cleverly worked short corner began with Sergio Busquets laying the ball off to Marcelo Weigandt, who then squared it to Messi.

With his first touch, the Argentine ace positioned himself before unleashing a rocket of a shot that zipped into the bottom corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The match would see no more goals, and Gerardo Martino's team secured a point, solidifying their position at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

According to Transfermarkt, Messi's strike marked his 14th goal in just 15 MLS appearances, with the forward averaging a goal every 89 minutes.

In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, Messi has contributed 10 assists this season, underscoring his ability to influence games in multiple ways.

Messi launches fresh goal celebration

While his statistics are remarkable, what had fans buzzing was his choice of celebration.

Known for his typically understated goal celebrations—often pointing to the sky in a nod to his late grandmother—Messi switched things up this time.

Drawing inspiration from the Marvel universe, he struck an Iron Man pose after finding the back of the net, leaving spectators and social media abuzz.

Why Messi joined Inter Miami

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham explained Lionel Messi's decision to join the Herons last summer.

Beckham explained that Messi's priority was ensuring his family could live happily and comfortably, adding, "From the very first moment he set foot in Miami, it has truly felt like a dream for Leo."

Source: YEN.com.gh