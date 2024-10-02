A player of English Premier League giants Manchester City was reportedly arrested in Spain on charges of theft last month

The midfielder was reportedly arrested at Madrid's La Riviera club on September 8 for allegedly stealing another man's mobile phone

He had been spending the weekend with friends in the Spanish capital after being left out of Portugal's squad for the international break

A Manchester City player was reportedly arrested last month by Spanish authorities following an incident at a nightclub.

The English champions resumed their UEFA Champions League campaign last night with a dominant 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava.

Returning veteran Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring, followed by Phil Foden, who doubled the lead for the English champions.

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes is reported to have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone in a Madrid nightclub.

Source: Getty Images

In the second half, Erling Haaland and James McAtee netted the third and fourth goals, sealing the club’s first Champions League victory of the season.

Pep Guardiola made several changes for the match in Slovakia, including bringing in Stefan Ortega and Savio.

Matheus Nunes also started in midfield alongside Gundogan, despite recent off-field issues, per Goal.

Man City midfielder arrested for phone snatching

According to El Mundo, Nunes had been arrested by Spanish police at the La Riviera nightclub in Madrid after allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

The report claims the incident occurred when a 58-year-old took a photo of Nunes without permission in a bathroom, leading the player to angrily seize the phone and refuse to return it.

The incident happened at 5:30 am, and Nunes was later taken to the Arganzuela police station. He contacted his lawyer, who expedited his release.

Nunes was not brought to court and left the police station the same day, as the alleged offence was classified as theft.

The 26-year-old midfielder was on a brief break in Madrid after not being selected for Portugal's Nations League matches.

Since his arrest, Nunes has played six matches for Manchester City, including a substitute appearance against Brentford on September 14.

Local authorities confirmed his arrest and subsequent release on bail, pending further legal proceedings.

Haaland levels Ronaldo's goal record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erling Haaland made history with his goal against Arsenal on September 22.

The Norwegian striker's ninth-minute finish increased his tally for the season to 10 goals in just five games.

In the process, Haaland equalled a long-standing record set by veteran Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh