Manchester City striker continued his prolific start to the season with a solitary strike against Slovan Bratislava

The Norwegian was on target as the Citizens made light work of the Slovakian club in the Champions League

Haaland's strike on Tuesday night added to his already insane statistics in Europe's premier club competition

Erling Haaland wasted no time in opening his goal account for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, leading Manchester City to a dominant victory over Slovan Bratislava.

After drawing blank against Inter Milan in City's group-stage opener, the Norwegian striker returned to form in emphatic fashion, demonstrating the lethal finishing that has become synonymous with his name.

Erling Haaland celebrates as he scored Manchester City's third goal in their 4-0 triumph over Slovan Bratislava. Photo by Christian Bruna.

Haaland scores as City thump Bratislava

Haaland’s goal was a testament to his unique combination of strength, speed, and technical ability.

Latching onto a perfectly timed defence-splitting pass from Rico Lewis, he shrugged off an opposing defender, powered into the box, and coolly rounded the onrushing goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

This goal came after Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden had already given City a commanding lead, effectively sealing the match for the Premier League champions.

James McAtee came off the bench to add further gloss to the scoreline, making it 4-0, as Pep Guardiola's side cruised to victory.

Haaland stretches insane scoring record

The result not only secured three valuable points for Pep Guardiola's charges but also extended Haaland's extraordinary record in European competition.

According to Transfermarkt, his strike marked his 42nd goal in just 41 Champions League appearances, underscoring his incredible efficiency at the highest level of club football.

His impact on the game is impossible to ignore; every time he takes to the field, defences are left scrambling to find answers to his relentless goal-scoring instincts.

According to Eurosport, Man City's result maintained their impressive unbeaten run in UEFA Champions League away fixtures, which now extends to 12 matches.

What's next for Man City?

Up next for Guardiola’s men is a Premier League encounter with Fulham on Saturday, where City will look to carry their European momentum back into domestic action.

Haaland levels Ronaldo's goal record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erling Haaland made history with his goal against Arsenal on September 22.

The Norwegian striker's ninth-minute finish increased his tally for the 2024/25 season to 10 goals in just five games.

In the process, Haaland equalled one of Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing records.

Source: YEN.com.gh