Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has downplayed the importance of individual awards, including the Ballon d'Or

The retired German international reckons that award schemes which focus on individuals instead of the collective are 'unnecessary'

Nonetheless, his former teammate, Vinicius Junior, has been tipped as the overwhelming favourite to win the 2024 Golden Ball prize

Toni Kroos has offered a candid critique of individual accolades in football, which includes the coveted Ballon d'Or, which he described as "completely unnecessary."

Known for his straightforwardness and unique perspective, Kroos retired from professional football following the 2024 European Championship, leaving a legacy built on collective success rather than personal glory.

Toni Kroos has labelled individual awards such as the Ballon d'Or as 'unnecessary'. Photos by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto and Franck Fife.

Unlike former teammates Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, who extended their playing careers into their late thirties, Kroos, at 34, opted to step away on his own terms.

Although he never captured a Ballon d'Or or amassed numerous individual honours, his trophy cabinet is overflowing with team achievements.

According to Eurosport, his accolades include three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and four La Liga crowns with Real Madrid.

Kroos was also a vital cog in Madrid's engine room during their six Champions League victories, and he played a pivotal role in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph.

Toni Kroos criticises individual awards

In 2024, he was recognised as the best player in Germany, an honour he values less than the titles won with his teams.

Despite the personal accolades, Kroos has been vocal about his disdain for individual awards in a team sport.

"Individual awards seem completely unnecessary to me," he remarked, as quoted by Madrid Zone, stressing that football's essence lies in collective effort.

"Without the team, the individual would be nothing."

Kroos questions Ballon d'Or voting process

Kroos had also openly criticised the Ballon d'Or voting process previously, suggesting it doesn't always reflect the true best player.

He questioned the fairness of the selections, pointing out that the system often overlooks deserving talents.

Kroo's ex-teammate tipped for Ballon d'Or success

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kroos' former Real Madrid teammate, Vinicius, is reportedly confident that he will claim the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian winger believes his standout performances during the 2023/24 season have elevated him above other top contenders, including fellow Madrid stars Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, and Manchester City's Rodri.

The coveted award will be presented on October 28 in Paris, and Vinicius is widely considered a frontrunner to win.

