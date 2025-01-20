Thomas Partey has revealed his favourite position after his defensive lapse cost Arsenal against Aston Villa

The 31-year-old's momentary lapse in concentration came under intense scrutiny, with some EPL icons berating him

Meanwhile, Partey has been advised to consider a transfer to the Saudi Pro League as his future at the Emirates remains in doubt

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has reaffirmed his readiness to adapt to any role at Arsenal despite a natural preference for operating in midfield.

His comments follow Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium, where he was deployed as a right-back.

Partey's mistake costs Arsenal against Aston Villa

The Gunners had surged into a commanding lead through goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz, only for Aston Villa to mount a comeback.

Ollie Watkins capitalised on a defensive lapse by Partey to earn a share of the spoils for the visitors.

Partey breaks silence about his favourite position

Addressing questions about his preferred role, Partey highlighted his dedication to the team while subtly acknowledging his inclination toward midfield duties.

“Well, I think the answer is clear, but I’m in a team where we all play for each other. So I’m very comfortable playing in any position to try to give my best for the team,” he remarked, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Why does Partey continue to play in right-back?

Partey's tactical flexibility has proven invaluable for manager Mikel Arteta, who has often relied on his adaptability to plug gaps in the squad.

Although the 31-year-old thrives in a defensive midfield role, a string of injuries across Arsenal’s defensive line has forced Arteta to deploy him in an unfamiliar position.

The absence of first-choice right-back Ben White, his backup Takehiro Tomiyasu, and central defender William Saliba has left the Spanish tactician with little choice but to utilise Partey as a makeshift full-back.

According to Transfermarkt, Partey has featured eight times at right-back, 18 times in his preferred holding midfield position, and once as a central midfielder this season.

However, statistical insights from The Athletic reveal that Arsenal’s points-per-game average has dropped to 1.3 whenever Partey has started in defence, underlining the challenge of adapting to a new role.

What's next for Partey and Arsenal?

With the Premier League title race heating up, Arsenal must now shift their focus to continental competition.

Up next is a crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, January 22.

A victory would solidify their standing among the top eight teams in the league phase of Europe’s elite club tournament.

Partey advised to consider Saudi move

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey had been advised to consider a move to Saudi Arabia to maximize his financial opportunities.

With only six months left on his current deal and no renewal in sight, the Ghanaian midfielder faces an uncertain future at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Martin Zubimendi as a possible replacement for Partey.

