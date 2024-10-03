Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to their maiden MLS Supporters' Shield with a brace, including a trademark freekick

His two goals, in addition to Luis Suarez's second-half strike, spurred the Herons to a 3-2 victory against Columbus Crew

Despite his battles with injury, Messi mustered 32 goal contributions in just 17 appearances in the regular season

Lionel Messi delivered another masterclass, netting twice—including a mesmerising freekick—as Inter Miami edged Columbus Crew to claim the MLS Supporters' Shield.

The empyrean Argentine rolled back the hands of time to remind everyone of his unmatched brilliance.

Lionel Messi scored a stunning freekick as Inter Miami secured the MLS Supporters' Shield after beating Columbus Crew. Photos by Jason Mowry/Getty Images and @InterMiamiCF/X.

Messi nets mesmeric freekick

In a captivating display, Messi underscored why he is considered the greatest footballer of all time with a jaw-dropping set piece that left fans in awe.

After Luis Suarez was fouled just outside the area, the 37-year-old took charge.

With his signature precision, he curled the ball around the wall and into the net during first-half stoppage time, marking his second goal of the evening.

According to USA Today, his first came earlier when longtime teammate Jordi Alba delivered a perfectly weighted overhead pass, which Messi calmly converted.

The connection between the two former Barcelona stars proved instrumental, further underlining their exceptional understanding on the pitch.

Messi's brace spurs Miami to MLS Supporters' Shield

Despite Columbus Crew mounting a second-half comeback with two goals, Suarez's strike shortly after the break helped Miami maintain their lead.

Gerardo Martino's side held firm, securing a 3-2 victory and clinching the regular-season title in the process.

Messi's contribution

Messi's contributions continue to elevate Inter Miami's ambitions as the Herons secured their first-ever Supporters' Shield.

His influence on the pitch remains as potent as ever. In just 16 appearances, he scored an impressive 17 goals, accompanied by 15 assists, according to 433 data.

What's next for Messi and Inter Miami?

Next up, Miami faces Toronto FC before the international break.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will then join Argentina for their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, marking the first time he will reunite with the national team since their Copa America triumph in July.

Arsenal boss labels Messi GOAT

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta labelled Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time.

Despite the interviewer mentioning legends such as Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo, Arteta remained resolute in his choice.

