Talented Ghanaian left-back David Oduro has opened up on training with Barcelona after arriving in Spain

The Ghana U20 star has trained with the senior and the youth sides as he begins his career in Spain

The 18-year-old joined the Catalans after excelling with Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions last season

Ghanaian youngster David Oduro has shared his experience playing for the senior and junior teams of Spanish giants Barcelona.

The former Accra Lions left-back joined the Catalan giants on a three-year deal in the summer transfer window but will spend time with the junior team as he continues his development.

Following his arrival in Spain, the defender was invited to train with the first team by Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, an experience he describes as surreal.

David Oduro has shared the difference playing with the first and second teams of Barcelona. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaNaijaballers.

Oduro disclosed that training with the B team is more intense and aggressive.

In a video chat with former Accra Lions teammate Evans Botchway shared on social media, the defender admitted he is living the dream.

"For the first team training it was good, no pressure and simple," he told Botchway. "But the youth training is different. It is more intensive and more aggressive, but I held my own."

Oduro enjoyed a good spell in the Ghana Premier League with Accra Lions, helping the club finish as runners-up last season.

He was also a member of the Ghana U20 team.

Oduro expected to excel at Barcelona

Speaking to Ghana Premier League expert Raymond Nyamador, he stated Oduro has the qualities to make a quick progress to the first team.

He told Yen.com.gh: "I have watched Oduro since he joined the first team of Accra Lions, and I can tell he is so natural and has the potential of becoming one of the best in the world. What makes him unique is his versatility. He is able to play in advance areas on the left and his switch up play with Baba Apiiga is quite impressive. His crosses are also dangerous. He could have been one of the players with the most assists if the forwards of Accra Lions took their chances last season."

Oduro joins Barcelona from Accra Lions

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Accra Lions defender David Oduro has finally arrived in Spain to began his career with Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal to join Barcelona reserve side Barca Atletic from the Ghana Premier League side.

Oduro becomes the first player from the Ghanaian topflight to Barcelona directly from the Premier League.

