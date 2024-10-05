Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his love for Saudi culture with his choice of celebration after scoring for Al Orubah

The Al-Nassr captain notched a goal from the spot to shoot the Knights of Najd into the lead on Saturday

It was their fifth successive victory under Stefano Pioli, who took over the coaching reins from Luis Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his remarkable dance moves after scoring against Al Orubah by performing the iconic Ardah, a traditional Saudi dance.

The Portuguese superstar has seamlessly adapted to life in the Middle East since his high-profile move to Al-Nassr in January 2023, and his goal-scoring exploits continue to impress.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored and hit an iconic traditional dance from Saudi Arabia to celebrate his goal against Al Orubah. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images and @TheNassrZone/X.

Ronaldo spurs Al-Nassr to victory

In Saturday’s match on October 5, Ronaldo once again demonstrated his lethal touch in front of goal.

He opened the scoring by converting a penalty in the 17th minute after an Al Orubah defender was penalised for handling the ball inside the box.

It was Ronaldo's fifth goal of the Saudi Pro League campaign, further extending his perfect record from the penalty spot for Al-Nassr, netting his 18th consecutive penalty.

Ronaldo’s goal set the tone for Al-Nassr’s fifth straight victory under Stefano Pioli, with a subsequent brace from Sadio Mane sealing a 3-0 win, as noted by Goal.

Ronaldo shows off 'sweet' moves with traditional dance

But what captured the spotlight wasn’t just his scoring prowess—it was his celebration.

Known worldwide for his trademark "Siuu" celebration, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus forward chose to pay tribute to Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural traditions on this occasion.

In a nod to his host country’s heritage, Ronaldo performed the Ardah, a traditional dance that originated among the tribes of the Arabian Peninsula.

According to Arab News, historically performed by men before battle, the Ardah has evolved into a dance showcased during national celebrations, weddings, and cultural events.

Ronaldo skillfully embraced the cultural gesture, gracefully moving in rhythm and wielding his arm like a sword, captivating the home crowd.

