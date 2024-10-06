Ghanaian striker Jamie Leweling has received his first Germany invite ahead of October's Nations League

The German-born forward has been on the radar of Ghana for the past four years and was handed an invite in 2020

Lewling will replace Jamal Musiala in the Germany team for the matches against Bosnia and the Netherlands

VfB Stuttgart forward Jamie Leweling has been handed his first Germany call-up despite interest from the Ghana Football Association.

The German-born Ghanaian first received an invite from the Black Stars in 2020 but refused to honour the call-up.

Four years later, he has been named as a replacement for injured Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala for the games against Bosnia Herzegovina and the Netherlands in the Nations League.

"Jamal Musiala will not travel to the national team in Herzogenaurach on Monday as planned. The 36-time international from FC Bayern Munich will not be available to national coach Julian Nagelsmann for the two upcoming international matches in the UEFA Nations League against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands due to hip problems," a statement on the official website of the German Football Federation read.

"Nagelsmann nominated Jamie Leweling from VfB Stuttgart to replace Musiala this Friday. The 23-year-old former German junior international will thus be in the senior national team squad for the first time."

This means Ghana's chances of convincing the Stuttgart star to play for the country of his parents has been dashed.

Leweling rewarded for great form

The German-Ghanaian forward has been a key player for Stuttagrt since joining them from Greuther Furth. Leweling starred alongside Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy, who has now joined Dortmund, to lead Stuttgart back to the UEFA Champions League.

"It's crazy how quickly things have progressed with him. Jamie is a replacement but that doesn't change the fact he deserves the call-up. He's continuously developed and has now become an international. It's a great story," said Stuttgart manager Sebstian Hoeness following Leweling's invite in his pre-match presser ahead of the game against Hoffenheim.

Otto Addo names squad for Sudan clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that head coach of Ghana's senior national team, Otto Addo has named a strong team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The Black Stars will engage Sudan in a doubleheader in October with hopes of reviving their qualification hopes for the 2025 AFCON tourname

Missing from the squad for the third consecutive time is captain Andre Ayew, who is currently unattached since leaving French outfit Le Havre at the end of last summer.

