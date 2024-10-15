Ghana suffered yet another setback in their quest for qualification to the 2025 AFCON with a defeat against Sudan

The Black Stars' qualification hangs by a thread, with two destiny-defining games left to turn things around

We take a look at the four key takeaways from the clash, which has rendered Ghana winless in the qualifiers so far

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana's quest to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was severely hampered by a disappointing 2-0 loss to Sudan.

In what was a crucial matchday four of the qualifiers, the Black Stars struggled to assert themselves, falling to the Falcons of Jediane in Libya.

Mohammed Kudus was handed the captain's armband in Ghana's dismal showing in their double-header AFCON Qualifiers against Sudan. Photo by Aurelien Meunier.

Source: Getty Images

Sudan stun Ghana in Libya

The turning point came in the 62nd minute when Ahmed Hamed Mahmoud capitalised on a defensive mishap to open the scoring, 3news reports.

A failed clearance in the Ghanaian box led to confusion, allowing Mahmoud to slot the ball home.

Just three minutes later, Sudan doubled their lead through Mohamed Abdelrahman, leaving the Black Stars with a mountain to climb.

Despite Ghana’s efforts in the closing stages, Otto Addo's team couldn't break through, per Myjoyonline.

Here, YEN.com.gh breaks down four things we gleaned from Ghana’s loss as they edge closer to the painful prospect of missing the AFCON for the first time since 2004.

1. Kwesi Appiah outwits Otto Addo

Over the two-legged tie, Kwesi Appiah showcased his tactical superiority over Otto Addo.

After securing a draw in Accra, Appiah's tactical approach was even more impressive in Libya, where he masterminded a clinical win.

His strategy focused on neutralising Ghana’s attacking talents, particularly captain Mohammed Kudus, and it worked perfectly.

The Black Stars were limited to just one shot on target, a stark contrast to their attacking potential.

Appiah’s ability to read the game and exploit Ghana’s defensive weaknesses through swift counter-attacks paid off, with Sudan scoring twice in three minutes to seal victory.

2. Defensive fragility exposed again

Ghana’s defensive vulnerabilities have been a recurring issue since Otto Addo took charge in March 2024.

Despite having some of the best individual defenders, the Black Stars continue to look shaky as a collective unit.

In eight matches under Addo, they have managed just one clean sheet, with various combinations tried in defence but none providing the required solidity.

Against Sudan, defensive errors once again proved costly.

Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah’s mix-up allowed Mahmoud to score, while Mohamed Salisu was overpowered by Abdelrahman, who calmly finished past Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

3. Lack of creativity and genuine goal threat

A significant flaw in Otto Addo’s system is the lack of creativity in his attack.

His pragmatic approach often favours defensive solidity, opting for a double pivot that focuses more on stability than innovation.

This has led to a blunt attacking force as the team struggles to create chances from the centre of the pitch.

Against Sudan, Ghana dominated possession but failed to turn that control into opportunities, managing just one shot on target compared to Sudan’s five.

Without a dynamic ball carrier or creative spark, the Black Stars look predictable when their wingers are shut down, as seen in Libya.

4. Midfield balance needs rethinking

Otto Addo’s midfield structure has become a point of concern.

His preference for a double pivot restricts forward movement, making it difficult for the team to transition from defence to attack fluidly.

Without a true playmaker to link the defence and attack, Ghana's midfield often feels disconnected, resulting in slow build-up play.

To address this, Addo needs to rethink his approach, potentially introducing a more adventurous midfielder who can drive the team forward and create chances for the forwards.

How Ghana can still qualify for AFCON 2025?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh outlined the conditions Ghana must fulfill to maintain their hopes of securing an 11th consecutive AFCON appearance.

To keep their chances alive, the West African giants must secure victories in both of their remaining games: an away fixture against Angola and a final clash against Niger.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh