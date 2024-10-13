A CAF License 'A' holder has offered tactical advice to Otto Addo ahead of Ghana's must-win clash against Sudan

Victory for Ghana in Libya will catapult the Black Stars to second position with five points

Invariably, any results aside from a win could all but end Ghana's chances of qualifying for the AFCON in Morocco

Ghana's aspirations for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are on shaky ground.

With only two points from a possible nine, the Black Stars find themselves in a precarious position following two frustrating draws and a shocking home defeat to Angola.

Ghana's poor record in 2025 AFCON Qualifiers so far

The West African giants, who haven’t missed an AFCON tournament since 2004, will need to dig deep to secure a crucial victory over Sudan in Libya, per DGN.

Otto Addo's team was held to a frustrating goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, a match marred by missed opportunities, including a glaring miss from stand-in captain Mohammed Kudus.

In the aftermath of the game, Addo addressed his team's inefficiency in front of goal, expressing confidence in turning the tide in the reverse fixture, 3news reports.

Tactical breakdown of how Ghana can beat Sudan

As Ghana prepares for the rematch on Tuesday, October 15, former Accra Great Olympics and Karela United coach Prince George Koffie shared some tactical insights for Otto Addo.

Koffie, who holds a CAF License A certificate, believes that Addo could stick with the same starting lineup from the first match, barring any injury concerns. He stated in an interview with YEN.com.gh:

"The Head Coach [Otto Addo] can stick to his starting eleven (11) players used in Ghana if there are no injury or health situations."

When it comes to tactics, Coach Prince suggested deploying a cocktail of structured and flexible approaches:

"I suggest he deploys the 1-4-2-3-1 formation with variations against the Sudanese in Libya to make the team very compact in defence, midfield, and expansive upfront during transitions."

He went further to break down the defensive strategy, emphasising the need for a balance between defensive organisation and attacking pressure.

"Additionally, he needs to combine the defensive low and mid-blocks in the defensive and midfield zones, respectively, and the high press in the attacking zone.

"Forcing them into mistakes and capitalising on those errors will be key to punishing them as and when such situations arise."

Why Sudan vs Ghana in Libya is a 'blessing'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's 2025 AFCON qualifier against Sudan, set to take place in Libya, could present a 'blessing' for Otto Addo and his team.

The Black Stars, struggling to rediscover their former dominance, face a must-win situation on October 15.

However, Sudan remains a formidable opponent, having gone unbeaten in their last five home games, even while playing on neutral grounds.

