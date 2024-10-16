Otto Addo's backroom staff needs to be augmented, according to an observation made by an experienced tactical brain

The veteran coach suggests Addo's backroom staff is both technically and tactically light in weight

The current technical team of the Black Stars comprises Otto Addo, Joseph Paintsil, Joseph Lauman and Fatawu Dauda

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been urged to bolster Otto Addo’s backroom staff following a disheartening 2-0 loss to Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

This defeat has left Ghana’s path to Africa’s premier football tournament hanging by a thread, with four matches played and no victories to show for it.

According to Myjoyonline, as it stands, Sudan looks poised to claim the second qualifying spot from Group F, behind Angola, who have already sealed their place in Morocco with a flawless campaign so far.

The Black Stars' lacklustre performance has led to widespread concerns among fans and pundits, with the technical setup under Otto Addo coming under increased scrutiny, as cited by Ghanaweb.

Complains over Otto Addo's 'weak' technical team grows

One key issue raised is Addo’s inexperience as a first-team coach, coupled with the relatively small size of his support team, which consists of only two assistants and a goalkeeping coach.

For a nation with such a deep footballing heritage, many argue this technical team is insufficient to guide the Black Stars through such crucial qualifiers.

Otto Addo, GFA told to beef up technical team

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, experienced coach Prince George Koffie weighed in on the matter, advocating for an immediate expansion of Addo’s technical team.

"I suggest he [Otto Addo] augments his technical team with one or two experienced coaches who can read the game when the going gets tough and advise him on what to do," Koffie explained.

Beyond tactical input, Koffie also highlighted the need to address the psychological aspects of the game, an area that seems to be working against the current setup.

"As it stands, the psycho-social or psychological aspect of the game is not working in his favour. Hence, I suggest he adds a psychologist to his team," he added.

With mounting calls for Addo's dismissal, it remains to be seen whether the GFA will opt for a reshuffle with new faces to strengthen his backroom staff or dissolve the technical team entirely.

One thing is clear: changes are necessary if Ghana is to salvage its AFCON 2025 qualification hopes.

