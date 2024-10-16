Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has lamented over the lack of leadership in the Black Stars team

The Black Stars are set to miss the AFCON tournament in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya on Tuesday

Ghana will next face Angola in Luanda before hosting Niger in the final two matches of Group F in November

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has raised concerns about the lack of leadership in the current Black Stars' squad.

The four-time African champions suffered yet another setback, nearly ending their hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The West African country's loss to Sudan in Libya on Tuesday, October 15, 2025, leaves them third in Group F with only two matches to play.

The Black Stars are set to miss the AFCON tournament in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya on Tuesday. Photo: Harry Langer.

Source: Getty Images

Angola has already secured one of the group’s qualification slots, while Sudan needs just a single point from their remaining two games to clinch the other spot.

Speaking candidly in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Johnson, who was instrumental in the Black Stars squad in the 1990s, shared his frustration, pointing to a lack of on-field guidance and unity as critical issues undermining the team’s performance.

“Right now, there’s no real leadership in the squad," he said.

"When you watch the Black Stars play, you see individual talent, but there’s no one truly stepping up to bring them together. The team needs someone to take charge and rally the players, especially in tough situations.”

"Some of us didn't earn anything in terms of money playing for Ghana, but we showed leadership and took responsibility. This current team lacks a leader who drives them, and without that, we’re just eleven individuals on the field,” he continued.

Ghana set to miss first AFCON in 20 years

With Ghana's position on the table, it is likely the Black Stars might not qualify for the continental championship in Morocco.

It will be the first time in 20 years that Ghana has not been at the tournament. The four-time champions failed to qualify for AFCON 2004, but have since been present from 2006.

The Black Stars have to win their remaining games and hope Sudan loses both to be able to secure a place in Morocco, per ESPN.

Sudan dent Ghana's AFCON hopes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif was enough as Sudan secured an enormous victory in Group F.

The victory keeps Sudan in second place and a point away from qualifying for the Nations Cup in Morocco next year while Ghana will need a miracle to make it to the tournament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh