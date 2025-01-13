Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scored his first goal of the season in Southampton's win over Swansea

The Ghana international produced a Man of the Match performance as Southampton progressed in the FA Cup

The Saints will face English Championship side Burnley in February in the fourth round of the FA Cup

New Southampton manager Ivan Juric has applauded Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana following his starring display for the Saints in the FA Cup third-round win.

The Black Stars forward scored and assisted as Southampton progressed to the fourth round with a thumping 3-0 victory at Saint Mary's.

The 21-year-old, who has battled injuries and inconsistent form, looks sharper under the new manager, a change Juric hopes will mark a new beginning for the ex-Stade Rennais star.

“I am very happy with him,” Jurić said of Kamaldeen, as quoted by the club's official website. “In these 20 days, he’s worked hard – he was not in good shape, but now he’s feeling better.

“I think he can give us a lot. Today, he did well, a goal, an assist, and I think for him, this is a new beginning.

“This is the third goal of Tyler since I arrived here. I think he has great potential – today he scored two goals, but for me he can do much better.”

It was Sulemana's first goal for the club in 19 months after a torrid campaign in the English Championship last season.

Sulemana has made 12 appearances across all competitions for the Saints this season, scoring a goal and delivering two assists, per Transfermarkt.

Southampton too good for Swansea

The Black Stars forward, who is on a revival mission under the new Southampton manager, opened the scoring for the Saints after just 20 minutes, lobbing the ball over the Swansea goalkeeper.

Sulemana went from scorer to provider, serving Tyler Dibling with a precise pass for the youngster to tap in. Dibling sealed victory in the second half with a fine finish.

The Premier League side dominated the game and took their chances against the Swans.

Southampton will next face Burnley in the fourth round with hopes of advancing in the competition.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Premier League returnees will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

