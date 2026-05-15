Mary Appiah, now popularly known online as “Kevin Taylor-ba,” has spoken about how her life has improved after receiving support from Kevin Taylor

In a viral video, the sachet water seller expressed gratitude to Kevin Taylor for helping increase awareness about her business

Her story has continued to inspire many social media users, who praise the impact of online support on small businesses and ordinary individuals

Mary Appiah, the sachet water seller who recently became a viral sensation on social media, has opened up about how her life and business have improved after receiving support from popular Ghanaian social critic and political commentator Kevin Taylor.

In a video currently making rounds online, Mary expressed gratitude to Kevin Taylor, explaining that the exposure and support she received from him have significantly transformed her daily life and boosted her business.

Mary Appiah, popularly known online as “Kevin Taylor-ba", speaks in a viral video about how her business has grown after receiving support. Photo credit: BBC Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Mary Appiah, her growing popularity has become so widespread that many people now refer to her as “Kevin Taylor-ba,” a local expression that loosely translates to “Kevin Taylor’s child.”

She explained that since Kevin Taylor highlighted her story on his online show, many people have intentionally sought her out to buy sachet water from her as a way of supporting her small business.

Mary revealed that customers now approach her regularly, telling her they came specifically because Kevin Taylor urged people to patronise her business.

The development, she said, has not only improved her sales but has also changed the way people recognise and interact with her in public.

Mary Appiah receives help from Kevin Taylor

How Mary Appiah became an online sensation

Mary Appiah first gained widespread attention during the nationwide debate surrounding the increase in sachet water prices.

The controversy began after the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) announced an increase in factory prices of sachet water bags.

According to the associations, the adjustment became necessary because of rising polymer prices and increasing production costs.

Following the announcement, many sachet water sellers across the country responded by increasing retail prices from GHS0.50 to GHS0.70.

Social media users continue to rally behind Mary Appiah after her story gained attention on Kevin Taylor’s platform. Photo credit: BBC Ghana/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

However, unlike many sellers who quickly adjusted their prices upward, Mary Appiah refused to join the trend. She chose to continue selling at the previous rate, a decision that earned admiration from many Ghanaians online.

Her stance eventually caught the attention of Kevin Taylor, who publicly praised her honesty and encouraged his audience to support her business.

Gratitude and prayers

In the latest viral video, Mary used the opportunity to thank Kevin Taylor for his kindness and influence. She also prayed for God’s blessings upon him for helping to improve her life and business.

Her story has since continued to inspire many social media users, with some praising the power of online support in transforming the lives of ordinary people.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Kevin Taylor gifts Nana Yaa Brefo car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor gifted Nana Yaa Brefo a new car for her Uber job after her public appeal for support in the US.

In a social media post, the Ghanaian media personality thanked the NDC activist and confirmed that she had received the gift.

Source: YEN.com.gh