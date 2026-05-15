Real Madrid's win raises tensions as footage hints at friction between Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé returns from injury but is at the centre of controversy and speculation over team dynamics

Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa faces uncertainty as José Mourinho's potential return looms amidst growing unrest

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Spanish media have released fresh footage involving Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé following Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

Mbappé returned to action as a 69th-minute substitute after missing Real Madrid’s previous two matches with a muscle injury.

Video of Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham suggests they are on loggerheads

Source: Getty Images

During his absence, the atmosphere around the club has reportedly become increasingly tense, beginning with an alleged altercation between teammates Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni at the club’s training ground.

Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa is also reportedly expected to leave at the end of the season to make way for the possible return of José Mourinho amid reports of disagreements with several players.

Mbappé has also been linked with tension behind the scenes. Earlier this month, Spanish football expert Graham Hunter claimed there was growing dissatisfaction among the coaching staff and certain players regarding the French forward’s work ethic.

There has also been increasing speculation over a possible rift involving Bellingham, and events after the Oviedo match did little to silence those rumours.

Real Madrid secured victory in front of their supporters after Gonzalo García opened the scoring in the first half before Mbappé later provided the assist for Bellingham to double the lead.

Mbappe and Bellingham video goes viral

After the final whistle, Bellingham began greeting opposition players before doing the same with his teammates, while Mbappé was carrying out similar post-match interactions.

However, footage showed Bellingham approaching a group containing Mbappé, David Alaba and Álvaro Carreras before suddenly turning away and heading in another direction.

The clip also appeared to show Bellingham jogging past Mbappé without acknowledging him as players made their way back toward the dressing room, adding further fuel to speculation surrounding the relationship between the two stars.

It’s clear that Mbappe has work to do in order to repair relationships at Real Madrid.

The France superstar, who is one of the contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or award, is expected to remain at the Bernabeu beyond this summer, although Thursday has cast some doubts over his future.

It was revealed last week that Manchester City are currently the bookmakers’ favourites to sign Mbappe, followed by Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Mbappe under fire from Real Madrid fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappé’s actions during El Clásico as Real Madrid lost 2–0 to FC Barcelona have sparked widespread discussion.

Despite being unavailable for the clash at Camp Nou, Mbappé still followed the game on television and posted a photo of his screen on Instagram with the caption “Hala Madrid” accompanied by a white heart, while Real Madrid were already trailing 2–0.

The post triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some fans criticising the timing of his message while others defended him amid ongoing pressure on the squad.

Source: YEN.com.gh