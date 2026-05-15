Video of Kylian Mbappé And Jude Bellingham Hints at Possible Dressing Room Tension
- Real Madrid's win raises tensions as footage hints at friction between Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé
- Kylian Mbappé returns from injury but is at the centre of controversy and speculation over team dynamics
- Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa faces uncertainty as José Mourinho's potential return looms amidst growing unrest
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Spanish media have released fresh footage involving Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé following Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo on Thursday night.
Mbappé returned to action as a 69th-minute substitute after missing Real Madrid’s previous two matches with a muscle injury.
During his absence, the atmosphere around the club has reportedly become increasingly tense, beginning with an alleged altercation between teammates Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni at the club’s training ground.
Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa is also reportedly expected to leave at the end of the season to make way for the possible return of José Mourinho amid reports of disagreements with several players.
Mbappé has also been linked with tension behind the scenes. Earlier this month, Spanish football expert Graham Hunter claimed there was growing dissatisfaction among the coaching staff and certain players regarding the French forward’s work ethic.
There has also been increasing speculation over a possible rift involving Bellingham, and events after the Oviedo match did little to silence those rumours.
Real Madrid secured victory in front of their supporters after Gonzalo García opened the scoring in the first half before Mbappé later provided the assist for Bellingham to double the lead.
Mbappe and Bellingham video goes viral
After the final whistle, Bellingham began greeting opposition players before doing the same with his teammates, while Mbappé was carrying out similar post-match interactions.
However, footage showed Bellingham approaching a group containing Mbappé, David Alaba and Álvaro Carreras before suddenly turning away and heading in another direction.
The clip also appeared to show Bellingham jogging past Mbappé without acknowledging him as players made their way back toward the dressing room, adding further fuel to speculation surrounding the relationship between the two stars.
It’s clear that Mbappe has work to do in order to repair relationships at Real Madrid.
The France superstar, who is one of the contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or award, is expected to remain at the Bernabeu beyond this summer, although Thursday has cast some doubts over his future.
It was revealed last week that Manchester City are currently the bookmakers’ favourites to sign Mbappe, followed by Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.
Mbappe under fire from Real Madrid fans
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappé’s actions during El Clásico as Real Madrid lost 2–0 to FC Barcelona have sparked widespread discussion.
Despite being unavailable for the clash at Camp Nou, Mbappé still followed the game on television and posted a photo of his screen on Instagram with the caption “Hala Madrid” accompanied by a white heart, while Real Madrid were already trailing 2–0.
The post triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some fans criticising the timing of his message while others defended him amid ongoing pressure on the squad.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.