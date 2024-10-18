Chelsea fans are confident their side will hand Liverpool their second Premier League defeat on Sunday

Liverpool's last defeat in the English top flight (against Nottingham) came right after the international break

The enthusiastic fans have even sent heartfelt prayers to the Reds ahead of the clash, which they believe they have won in advance

Chelsea fans are brimming with confidence ahead of their highly anticipated Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, October 20.

Supporters are optimistic that their side, riding a wave of momentum, will pull off a significant upset against the league leaders.

Chelsea fans are optimistic that the Blues will secure an away win at Anfield against Liverpool in the Premier League's blockbuster this weekend. Photos by Alex Livesey - Danehouse and Ryan Pierse.

Chelsea's form ahead of Liverpool clash

Enzo Maresca’s charges come into the encounter in excellent form, having secured three wins from three on the road this season, per the BBC.

According to NBC Sports, the Blues have been unbeaten since their opening-day loss to Manchester City, making them a formidable opponent for Arne Slot's side, who currently sit at the top of the standings.

Adding to Chelsea's confidence is the fact that Liverpool's last loss came right after the international break, a trend that has given the Stamford Bridge faithful reason to believe their side can exploit a similar scenario this time around.

With Liverpool returning from another international pause, Chelsea fans are sensing an opportunity to disrupt the Reds' near-perfect campaign.

Chelsea fans confident of Liverpool downfall

The excitement has spilt over to social media, where fans have shared their bold predictions and unwavering belief in their team.

Here’s a roundup of some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@ChrisSweetman6 declared with certainty:

"We are going to cook Liverpool."

@CFC_Emmy1 shared the same optimism, writing:

"We’re winning this. I can feel it."

@OscarUkwu confidently predicted:

"Chelsea will win."

@Teesky19 went even further, claiming:

"Rip Liverpool."

@PhillipCfc_24 added his view, convinced of Chelsea's dominance:

"They won’t know what’s gonna hit them."

Meanwhile, @CFCMods offered some humour, saying:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, Pray for Liverpool."

Finally, @MilaVIbezCFC concluded with high expectations for striker Nicolas Jackson:

"Jackson masterclass, I am seated 🔥🔥."

Chelsea's untouchable EPL records

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Chelsea’s remarkable achievements during their 2004/05 Premier League title-winning season.

The Blues conceded just 15 goals across 38 matches, a record that remains unbeaten.

Additionally, they set another untouchable milestone by keeping 24 clean sheets in the league.

Source: YEN.com.gh