Funny Face has given an update on the DNA of his twin daughter, Ella and Bella, amid his dispute with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole

'The embattled comedian claimed that the hospital called him and gave him an update on the DNA of the twins

He mentioned that his earlier claim that the children were not his might have been wrong as doctors were doing further checks

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has provided an update on the paternity dispute involving his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

Funny Face gives update on DNA saga involving his kids. Photo source: funnyface

Source: Instagram

The embattled entertainer, in an Instagram video, shared that the results from previous DNA tests, which initially suggested the children were not his, may have been inaccurate.

The comedian disclosed that the hospital handling the DNA investigation had reached out to him with further information.

According to Funny Face, the DNA tests were supposed to be conducted three times, and while earlier results based on hair samples indicated the children were not his, hospital authorities now believed those findings may have been flawed.

He said that, as a result, additional tests, including blood and saliva swabs, were being carried out to determine with greater accuracy whether Ella and Bella were his biological daughters.

Just a few weeks ago, Funny Face took to social media to claim that the twins were not his. At the time, the comedian explained that he had secretly obtained hair samples from the children and submitted them for testing, which allegedly produced results showing he was not the father.

Funny Face sparks reactions with an update

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dniitetteh said:

"Masa go get another girl and impregnate before it’s late."

occupygh_ commented:

"They are your kids mehn. I know you love the kids so much. Regardless, keep em dear to you"

lynslove1 said:

"The spiritual husband part weak me eeeiiii nana"

Kwaku Manu speaks on DNA saga

Kwaku Manu gave another dimension to the DNA saga and dismissed the claims made by Funny Face.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the actor shared that Vanessa Nicole did not visit the actor's friend with their twin daughters, invalidating his claim.

His comments on the DNA test claim set tongues wagging.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh