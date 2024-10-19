Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus made an immediate impact on his return from the October international pause

Kudus's strike against Tottenham Hotspur was his second successive goal for the Hammers this season after an eight-game goal drought

The 24-year-old put West Ham ahead in the London Derby against Spurs. But Dejan Kulusevski levelled the score before halftime

Mohammed Kudus made an impactful return to West Ham United following the international break, scoring a crucial goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

The dynamic attacking midfielder bounced back from a challenging stint with the Black Stars during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus scored his second goal of the season on his return from international duty with Ghana. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Despite Ghana’s struggles against Sudan, Kudus quickly put his international disappointment behind him, delivering a stunning strike for the Hammers, per NBC Sports.

Mohammed Kudus scores on West Ham return

Before the break, Kudus had already ended his goal-scoring drought with a key contribution in West Ham's commanding victory over Ipswich.

His form carried over into this Premier League clash, where he showcased his attacking prowess.

The former Ajax Amsterdam forward broke the deadlock with a well-taken strike from inside the box with his weaker foot, sending West Ham into the lead.

His iconic celebration followed, joined by jubilant teammates who appreciated his return to form.

However, as One Football noted, his goal was not enough, as Tottenham levelled the score six minutes after the half-hour mark before halftime.

Kudus criticised by fans over his displays for Ghana

Kudus has faced significant criticism for his performances for the Black Stars, particularly in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The West Ham star has not found the back of the net for Ghana since his two goals against Egypt in January.

However, Kudus did provide the assist for Ghana's lone goal in the qualifiers, which Alidu Seidu scored against Niger.

Mohammed Kudus apologises to Ghanaians

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus shared a heartfelt message with Ghanaians following the Black Stars' loss to Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers.

The West Ham United midfielder was appointed captain for the two October matches.

Unfortunately, the Black Stars managed to secure just one point from the double-header, leaving their chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco hanging by a thread.

Source: YEN.com.gh