Real Madrid have shown interest in signing a Barcelona midfielder as a possible replacement for Toni Kroos

Carlo Ancelotti's side are bent on improving their midfield with key additions to their attack this transfer window

Los Blancos signed Luis Figo in 2000 from Barcelona, marking a controversial move for the Portuguese legend

Transfers between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are uncommon, but there have been a few notable exceptions throughout the years.

The most infamous case is undoubtedly that of Luis Figo. The Portuguese's transfer remains a hot topic and has even inspired entire shows dedicated to the controversy.

Could we see a similar move in the future?

In recent years, Real Madrid has shifted away from paying exorbitant transfer fees, focusing instead on discovering emerging talent.

However, Los Blancos remain open to acquiring high-profile players as free agents.

This summer, Kylian Mbappe made headlines by joining Real Madrid after his contract with PSG expired, per Skyports.

While it's unusual for a player of his calibre to transfer as a free agent, the evolving economic landscape of football and the appeal of such moves could make this more common in the future.

One player under consideration is Frenkie de Jong, who, according to Real Madrid Exclusivo, is on the list of potential replacements for Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid reportedly eye Barcelona star

There's no denying that De Jong is a talented player, and Barcelona may not have fully utilized his skills.

However, Real Madrid would face numerous challenges in signing the Dutch midfielder, whether as a future free agent or through a transfer fee.

It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds. While it's unlikely we will see De Jong in a Real Madrid jersey, the same could have been said about Figo at one point. In football, it's wise to never say never.

Carragher names the only team that can stop Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher believes there is one club capable of stopping Real Madrid from winning the 2024/25 Champions League.

Real Madrid are always among the favourites to win the Champions League, given their rich history and dominance in the competition.

No matter their form in domestic leagues, they consistently transform into a different beast on European nights.

Despite Barcelona's strong record against Madrid this season, Carragher ultimately backed Carlo Ancelotti’s men to triumph, saying:

“A Clasico final! Even though Barcelona have got the better of Real Madrid a lot this season, I am going to go for the winners—Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid will now turn their focus back to La Liga as they prepare to face Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu this weekend.

