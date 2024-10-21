Mohammed Kudus will miss three West Ham United Premier League matches after his read card on Saturday against Tottenham

The Ghana international was sent off after his burst-up with two Tottenham Hotspurs players during the Premier League game

Kudus scored for the Hammers as they suffered a heavy defeat to Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus will spend time on the sidelines after receiving a straight red card in West Ham United's game against Tottenham Hotspurs last Saturday.

The West Ham United star, who had earlier opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, was sent off late in the game after an altercation with Spurs players.

Kudus slapped defender Micky Van de Ven before also hitting midfielder Pape Matar Sarr. He was earlier shown the yellow card before a Video Assistant Referee review saw him get his marching orders.

The Premier League has confirmed the midfielder will receive a mandatory three-match ban while the report from the match is critically investigated.

"Mohammed Kudus was the first to receive his marching orders today, sent off in West Ham United's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur for violent conduct following a VAR review. He will miss three Premier League matches, starting with the visit of Manchester United in Matchweek 9," wrote the Premier League.

Kudus will also miss the matches against Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Kudus' red card to affect form

Having struggled at the beginning of the campaign, the Ghanaian started to pick form at the right time, scoring in back-to-back games for the Hammers.

The strike against Tottenham Hotspurs was his tenth in the Premier League since moving to England from Ajax in the summer of 2023, per Transfermarkt.

His absence in the next three matches will affect his current momentum.

The red card was the second of his football career and the first in the Premier League.

Lopetegui reacts to Kudus' red

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui was left disappointed following events that led to Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus' red card in the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspurs last Saturday.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder, who had opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was sent off with four minutes remaining after a moment of madness saw him shove the faces of Mick Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr. J

Kudus is likely to face an extended time on the sidelines after a Video Assistant Referee found him culpable of a serious offense.

