Endrick Felipe doesn't look good sitting on the bench watching as Real Madrid faced Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti's side, who were trailing 2-0 at halftime, scored five goals in the second half to turn the tie on its head

The remarkable nature of the result after 90 minutes left fans in awe of Madrid's supreme mentality on European nights

Real Madrid’s rising star, Endrick Felipe, was seen looking dejected on the bench during their Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund.

The defending champions reignited their rivalry with Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, with the match living up to its high expectations.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid overcome Dortmund resilience

Entering the match against this season’s top-scoring team, Real Madrid were still recovering from a shock loss to Lille.

Defensive struggles saw Donyell Malen open the scoring just after the half-hour mark, with Jamie Gittens doubling Dortmund's lead four minutes later.

The momentum shifted dramatically in the second half, led by 2024 Ballon d'Or favourite Vinicius Junior. Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius netted two quick goals around the hour mark to level the score.

Lucas Vazquez completed the comeback in the 83rd minute, before Vinicius secured the win with two more goals, completing his hat-trick in a stunning 5-2 victory, per Sports Mole.

Endrick spotted looking dejected on Real Madrid bench

When Real Madrid found themselves 2-0 down in the first half, Endrick appeared visibly frustrated as he watched the action unfold from the sidelines.

The promising Brazilian's last appearance for Real Madrid came in their 1-0 defeat to Lille, but he has not featured in any match for Los Blancos since then, per talkSPORT.

His absence from the pitch during such crucial fixtures raises questions about his current role in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and whether more opportunities will come his way as the season progresses.

As Madrid eventually mounted a comeback against Dortmund, finishing 5-2, Endrick’s sidelined position could spark discussion about his integration into the squad as the Spanish giants look to balance development with immediate success.

Vinicius receives Ballon d'Or shout after Dortmund display

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Junior's spectacular display against Dortmund has ignited excitement among fans regarding the Ballon d'Or race.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in leading Madrid to a remarkable 5-2 comeback victory over the Bundesliga side in the Champions League.

His hat-trick played a key role in Dortmund's defeat.

