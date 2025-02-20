Jude Bellingham named one of his teammates as the most talented player in Real Madrid’s squad

The Englishman highlighted this player’s incredible skills, describing how effortlessly he controls the ball and influences games

Bellingham also praised his work ethic, noting how he sacrifices for the team despite playing out of his preferred position

Jude Bellingham has revealed who he believes is the most talented player in Real Madrid’s squad following their Champions League play-off victory over Manchester City.

The 21-year-old England international played a key role in Madrid’s 3-1 (6-3 on aggregate) win on Wednesday, helping his team secure a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

Jude Bellingham was part of Carlo Ancelotti's side during their win against Manchester City. Photos: Robbie Jay Barratt/Oscar J. Barroso.

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham names the most gifted Real Madrid star

With stars like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé in the squad, many expected the Englishman to pick one of them as the most gifted player.

However, Bellingham had a surprising answer when asked the question after the match.

“Rodrygo, so underrated, you know?” he told CBS Sports Golazo.

“For me, he’s probably the most talented and gifted player in the squad. The things he can do with the football… We’ll be messing around, and he’ll flick the ball up somehow, and you’re like, ‘How’d he do that?’ I try to do the same, and I’m twisting my ankles!”

Bellingham went on to praise Rodrygo’s impact and selflessness, highlighting how crucial he is to the team.

“You put them [Rodrygo and other key players] in positions where they can affect the game, and they will win it for you,” he said.

“Rodrygo is the one who sacrifices the most. His favorite position is on the left, but he plays on the right and does a lot of defensive work for the team. He never complains—he just gets on with it, and that’s the mentality we need.”

Bellingham’s words underline Rodrygo’s underrated brilliance and importance to Madrid’s success.

Rodrygo's impact

Rodrygo has been a vital player for Ancelotti’s squad, tallying 12 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances for the 15-time European champions this season.

He showcased his importance once again last night, playing a key role in Madrid’s second goal.

The Brazilian set up Mbappé with a precise assist, allowing the Frenchman to outmaneuver City defender Josko Gvardiol before slotting home with a clinical finish.

What’s next for Rodrygo and Real Madrid?

With their European campaign temporarily on hold, Real Madrid shifts focus to La Liga, where they will host Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, February 23.

Rodrygo de Goes celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman scored against Manchester City. Photo by Clive Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Before that, anticipation builds as they await the Champions League round-of-16 draw, with potential matchups against city rivals Atletico Madrid or German champions Bayer Leverkusen, managed by club legend Xabi Alonso.

Rodrygo addresses tension with Mbappe and co.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodrygo had spoken out regarding speculation about tensions with Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham.

Rumours had suggested the Brazilian felt sidelined since Mbappé’s arrival, sparking concerns of unrest within the Real Madrid squad.

