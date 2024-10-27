Organisers of the Ballon d'Or, France Football, have dropped a cryptic post suggesting Vinicius could win this year's prize

All eyes are now on Paris to see if the Ballon d'Or will indeed return to Brazil after Ricardo Kaka's achievement in 2007

The 24-year-old, however, will receive stiff competition from Manchester City's Rodrigo Cascante

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Football fans are buzzing with speculation that this year's Ballon d'Or could go to Vinicius Junior, following a subtle hint from award organisers.

Set for Monday, October 28, at Paris's Theatre du Chatelet, the prestigious event will reveal the successor to Lionel Messi as the world’s top footballer, with Vinicius and Manchester City’s midfield maestro, Rodri, both vying for the honour.

Vinicius Junior has been widely tipped to collect the 2024 Ballon d'Or award after a cryptic post by the organisers. Photos by ballondorofficial/IG and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Who will win the 2024 Ballon d'Or?

Established in 1956, the Ballon d'Or is the pinnacle of individual achievement in football, awarded to the most exceptional player each year.

Bookmakers have pegged Vinicius as the frontrunner over Rodri.

According to Transfermarkt, he had an impressive season, scoring 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances for Real Madrid.

A forward who initially rose as a skilful winger, Vini has transformed into one of the sport’s most influential attackers.

Vinicius or Rodri?

If he wins the prize, Vinicius will become the first Brazilian to win it since Ricardo Kaká's victory in 2007.

Despite his club success, Vinicius’ Copa America performance for Brazil fell short of expectations, giving Rodri an edge with his standout role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, per Goal.

Yet recent social media activity from France Football, the Ballon d'Or organisers, has many convinced Vinicius will ultimately claim the honour.

Ballon d'Or organisers drop cryptic clue

In a notable Instagram post, Didier Drogba, likely hosting the ceremony, handed a Golden Ball replica to Brazilian influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva De Pedreiro.

Fans convinced Vinicius will win Ballon d'Or

Fans see this as a not-so-subtle sign that the award will end up in Brazilian hands.

The clues haven’t gone unnoticed by fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts:

@Jordanooo17 boldly claimed:

"Vini will be winning."

Another user, @tculer4, added:

"They are giving the world a clue already that Vinicius is winning it, lol."

@FZrmcf insists:

"It’s not a coincidence a Brazilian is holding it."

@utdmatef concluded:

"Vini owns it."

Pele's son endorses Vinicius

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior’s pursuit of the 2024 Ballon d'Or has gained a significant boost.

The Real Madrid star received a strong endorsement from one of Pele’s sons, who publicly backed the 24-year-old for the prestigious award.

Modric backs Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Real Madrid's midfield genius Luka Modric has expressed his full support for Vinicius Junior to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

The veteran midfielder confidently backed his teammate following Vinicius' outstanding performance in the UEFA Champions League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh